RunThrough Stanley Park Liverpool 5k & 10k - July 2024
About
RunThrough Liverpool's most scenic Grade II listed historic park! Run in, around and along the wide-open pathways of Stanley Park to earn your bespoke event medal. With a 5k or 10k to choose from, this event has something for everyone.
5k, Group of 6 Booking and 10k
Sat, 6 Jul 2024
Liverpool, United Kingdom
4.8(65 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Stanley Park & Garden, Walton Ln, Anfield, Liverpool L4 2SL, UK
Start times
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
5k: 9:00 amGroup of 6 Booking: 9:00 am10k: 9:10 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for RunThrough Stanley Park Liverpool 5k & 10k - July 2024
5k
5km
£22
10k
10km
£24
Group of 6 Booking
5km
£18.33
Route information
Stanley Park is a Grade II listed historic park, dividing the Liverpool and Everton football grounds of Anfield and Goodison Park. Whether you run the 5k or 10k you will loop through one of Liverpool's biggest parks, soaking in the fresh summer air.
This course will be clearly way-marked with arrows and distance markers to show you have how you have come and far you have left to go. There will also be marshals stationed throughout the course to guide you in the right direction as well as cheer you on your way.
What's included
- Bespoke Finisher's Medal
- Chip-timed results
- Water stations
- Marshalled course
- Distance markers
- Post-race snacks
- Free event photography
How to get there
Stanley Park & Garden, Walton Ln, Anfield, Liverpool L4 2SL, UK
Parking
There is plenty of parking available on-site.
By Train
Kirkdale is the closest train station to Stanley Park, located around one mile away, which should take roughly 20 minutes to walk. This station is well-connected to the mainline railway station, Liverpool.
Event day logistics
09:00 5k starts
09:10 10k starts
*Please arrive at least 45 minutes before the scheduled start time in order to ensure a smooth registration process, and to allow time to attach your race number, drop your bag and warm up.
Race Pack
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Age Requirements
10k runners must be aged 15 and over, 5k runners must be aged 11 and over.
Bag Drop
There will be a secure bag drop area at Race HQ where your belongings can be left. RunThrough ask that you bring as little baggage as possible and leave any valuables at home. To use the bag drop, tear off the tag from the bottom of your race number and attach it to your bag.
Headphones
It is not recommended that you wear headphones during the race as you will need to stay alert to what is going on around you, e.g. pedestrians using the public pathways. You also want to be able to hear the encouragement from the marshals and spectators.
Race Results
Your race timings will be published on the RunThrough results page after the race.
Spectator Info
Spectators are integral to creating an energetic and fun atmosphere, so it is strongly encouraged to invite friends and family along to support you.
FAQs
Will the 5k and 10k races at the Stanley Park Liverpool event start at the same time?
No, the 5k will start at 9am, and the 10k will start 10 minutes after at 09:10 am.
What are the age requirements for the Stanley Park Liverpool 5k and 10k races?
10k runners must be aged 15 and over, 5k runners must be aged 11 and over.
Will I receive a medal for finishing the Stanley Park Liverpool 5k and 10k event?
Yes, all finishers will receive a bespoke event medal at the finish line.
Reviews
4.8
65 reviews
Running in London Parks
£18.33 - £24