RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k - June 2025
RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k - June 2025
£20 - £38
About
Push yourself that extra mile with this fast race through the beautiful Tatton Park. Great for beginners and veteran runners alike, the undulating course takes runners through stunning scenes. Come to try for a PB or for the finisher's medal.
10k, Group of 6 Booking, 10k + T-Shirt (£12), and 2 more
Sat, 14 Jun 2025
Knutsford, United Kingdom
4.9(74 Reviews)
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Where and when
Location
Tatton Park Gardens, Mereheath Dr, Knutsford WA16 6QN, UK
Start times
Saturday 14 Jun 2025
10k: 8:45 amGroup of 6 Booking: 8:45 am10k + T-Shirt (£12): 8:45 am5k: 9:05 am5k + T-Shirt (£12): 9:05 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k - June 2025
10k
10km
£26
Group of 6 Booking
£20
5k
5km
£22
10k + T-Shirt (£12)
10km
£38
Route information
The course takes place in the stunning Tatton Park in the heart of Cheshire.
The undulating course takes place on closed roads and is often described as a fast course. Many competitors have recorded personal bests over the years.
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- Chip-timed results
- Marshalled course
- Refreshment station
- Aid station
- Bag drop
- Free official event photos
How to get there
Tatton Park Gardens, Mereheath Dr, Knutsford WA16 6QN, UKGet full directions
By Car
Entrants will need to enter Tatton Park from Ashley Road after turning off Mereside Road. This is not the usual entrance to the park and there will be marshals to direct entrants from 6am.
Tatton park is signposted from the M56 and M6 and the entrance to the park is approximately half a mile from Knutsford Railway station. From here, entrants should follow the postcode WA16 6QQ once they've reached the Knutsford area.
Parking
There will be limited parking space at the event, and entrants are asked to arrive in plenty of time before the event. There will be marshals on hand at the event to direct entrants from 6am.
By Bike
There are cycle racks available at both main entrances to the park. Please do not lock your bike to any of the fences on the course.
Event day logistics
08:45 10k starts
09:05 5k starts
11:00 Event ends
*Please ensure you arrive in plenty of time in order to complete the registration process.
Race Pack
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Refreshments
There will be a water station at the 5k mark as well as at the finish where there'll also be post race fruit and flapjacks.
*More information about race day specifics will be sent out to those registered.
Spectator Info
This is a great event for spectators. The best place to view the runners is to the South East of Melchette Mere as competitors will pass this spot several times.
FAQs
When will I receive my race pack for the Tatton 10k & 5k – June?
You need to collect your race number from registration on the day.
Where can I find results for the Tatton 10k & 5k – June?
Results will be available at www.tatton10k.com after the race.
Is there car parking available at the Tatton 10k & 5k – June?
Yes but it is limited so car sharing is advised, as well as arriving early to secure a space.
Reviews
4.9
74 reviews
£20 - £38