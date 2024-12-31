RunThrough Tatton Park 5k & 10k Series Pass 2024

By Car

Entrants will need to enter Tatton Park from Ashley Road after turning off Mereside Road. This is not the usual entrance to the park and there will be marshals to direct entrants from 6am.

Tatton park is signposted from the M56 and M6 and the entrance to the park is approximately half a mile from Knutsford Railway station. From here, entrants should follow the postcode WA16 6QQ once they've reached the Knutsford area.

Parking

There will be limited parking space at the event, and entrants are asked to arrive in plenty of time before the event. There will be marshals on hand at the event to direct entrants from 6am.

By Bike

There are cycle racks available at both main entrances to the park. Please do not lock your bike to any of the fences on the course.