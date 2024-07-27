RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k – July 2024
RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k – July 2024
About
Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k is the perfect addition to the summer running calendar. Over mixed terrain, with some hilly sections and awesome atmosphere, this event is perfect for new and experienced runners alike.
Sun, 28 Jul 2024
London, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Richard Evans Memorial Playing Fields, Roehampton Vale, London SW15 3PQ, UK
Start times
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
Half Marathon: 9:30 amHalf Marathon incl. £12 T-Shirt: 9:30 am10k: 9:30 am10k incl. £12 T-Shirt: 9:30 amGroup of 6 Booking: 9:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k – July 2024
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£32
Half Marathon incl. £12 T-Shirt
13.1mi
£44
10k
10km
£28
10k incl. £12 T-Shirt
10km
£40
Route information
Terrain: Mixed (dirt tracks, grass, and pathways) Route Type: Loop - 2 Laps
This is mixed terrain race over a variety of dirt tracks, grass, and well-used pathways will take participants over a relatively hilly course, however it flattens out toward the middle and the last stretch is downhill.
This is a lapped race, with runners completing it twice. The park will remain open to the public and runners must be aware of pedestrians throughout.
The course will have marshals at all major turnings during the route and distances will be clearly marked.
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- Chip-timed results
- Marshalled course
- Refreshment stations
- Aid station
- Free official event photos
How to get there
Richard Evans Memorial Playing Fields, Roehampton Vale, London SW15 3PQ, UK
By Car
There is limited car parking available at the event area as well as up the road at the Roehampton Vale Asda which is a short walk away. Please use the postcode SW15 3PQ if you're having trouble finding the event village.
By Public Transport
Regular bus services run to Roehampton Vale Campus from Putney Station. If travelling by public transport then please ensure you leave enough time.
Event day logistics
09:30 Half marathon starts
*More information about race day specifics will be sent out to those registered.
Registration
The event village and registration will be in Richard Evans Memorial Playing Fields.
Please ensure you arrive in plenty of time in order to complete the registration process and warm up.
Race Pack
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Age Restrictions
This event is open to runners aged 17 and over.
Refreshments
There will be water stations at regular intervals around the course and at the finish where flapjacks and bananas will be waiting for finishers.
Toilets
There will be portable loos at the event. These might get busy so be sure to leave enough time to account for queues.
Headphones
It is not recommended that you wear headphones during the race so you stay alert to what is going on around you and hear the encouragement from marshals and spectators. There will also be pedestrians on the paths you'll be running who you'll need to be aware of.
Race Results
Your race timings will be published on RunThrough results page after the race.
