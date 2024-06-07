Salty Sea Dog Triathlon – June
Salty Sea Dog Triathlon – June
£18.33 - £55
About
Celebrate the arrival of summer with this coastal triathlon featuring a sea swim and routes boasting stunning views. With blistering sprint and super sprint distances on offer, this is the perfect event for novices looking for their first triathlon and experienced triathletes alike.
Sprint and Super Sprint
Sat, 8 Jun 2024
Bournemouth, United Kingdom
4.7(36 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Bournemouth BH6 4EN, UK
Start times
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
Sprint: 7:00 amSuper Sprint: 7:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Salty Sea Dog Triathlon – June
Sprint
0.75km
23.4km
5km
£21.67 - £55
Super Sprint
0.375km
11.7km
2.5km
£18.33 - £45
Route information
This event takes place on the beautiful sandy beach just to the East of Southbourne, just a short walk away from a fantastic post-race coffee and breakfast in Southbourne's beach area. Offering both sprint and super sprint distances, as well as the option to enter as a relay team, you'll get some fantastic views as you race.
Swim
The swim route is a 375m lap that the Super Sprint competitors complete once, and Sprint competitors will take on twice. Swimmers can expect a couple of waves if the surf is up.
Bike
From here, it's a short and steep climb onto the cliff coast road all the way to the turning point at Hengistbury Head and back, totalling 11.7k. Sprint competitors will take it on twice. There is a 10mph speed limit on the promenade.
Run
This completely flat run is a quick and simple out and back along the seafront. In keeping with the other legs, Sprint competitors will complete 2 laps to reach their 5k distance.
Water Stations
There will be water stations at the transition points and on the run section to keep participants hydrated.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Water safety cover
- Chip-timed results
- Water stations
- Hot showers
- Toilets
How to get there
Bournemouth BH6 4EN, UK
By Car
Boscombe Pier is situated just east of Bournemouth and can be accessed from the A338 and the A35.
Parking
There is parking available at the Overstrand, but please be aware of any fees or resections before attending the event.
By Train
Bournemouth Station is comfortable walking distance from the Pier.
Event day logistics
05:15 Transition and registration opens (please do not arrive before this time)
06:50 Registration closes
07:00 Sprint and Super Sprint Triathlons start
10:00 Triathlon cut off
Race Packs
The information pack can be downloaded from the VOTWO website 2 weeks before the race.
Age Restrictions
You must be at least 16 years old to take part.
Wetsuits
Wetsuits are not required however those who swim without one accept the inherent risks involved. Please only choose to not wear a wetsuit if you are an experienced swimmer.
Transition
The transition area is in front of the shower/toilet block and event registration.
Team Entry
Both distances can be completed as a team. Each member of the team of 3 will complete a discipline. You must inform the staff at registration that you are a team entry as you will have specific instructions for handing the chip between team members.
Event Rules
As part of the entry system to the event all participants agree to the following:
- Triathlon briefings will be held 10 minutes before the start in the swim in area. You must attend the briefing ready to start your triathlon
- All cyclists will wear a correctly fitted BS-EN cycle helmet
- Cycles must have working front and rear brakes and all equipment must be in good serviceable order
- Drafting and riding in groups is not permitted
- Whilst cycling on the promenade section between the highway and transition area cyclists must keep their speed to no more than 10mph and maintain a good lookout for other promenade users
- All cyclists will adhere to the rules and regulations of the highway code
Spectator Info
Boscombe Beach is an excellent location to relax at whilst your athlete is racing around. The Cafe will be open serving hot food and drinks.
FAQs
Are there any age restrictions for the Salty Sea Dog Triathlons – June?
Yes, all participants must be at least 16 years old to take part.
Is drafting allowed at the Salty Sea Dog Triathlons – June?
No, drafting and cycling in groups is not allowed.
Do I have to wear a wetsuit for the Salty Sea Dog Triathlons – June?
Wetsuits are not required however those who swim without one accept the inherent risks involved. Please only choose to not wear a wetsuit if you are an experienced swimmer.
Reviews
4.7
36 reviews
£18.33 - £55