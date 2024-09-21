Sandbanks Sprint Triathlon - September
Sandbanks Sprint Triathlon - September
About
This September triathlon in the coastal town of Poole promises to be an exciting event for athletes old and new to the sport. Enjoy a sea swim, scenic cycle and heroic beach run, before claiming your bespoke finishers memento. Come along for the incredible views and great atmosphere.
Sprint Triathlon, Sprint Aquathlon and Sprint Aquabike
Sun, 22 Sept 2024
Poole, United Kingdom
4.8(4 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Sandbanks Beach, Banks Rd, Poole BH13 7QQ, UK
Start times
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
Sprint Triathlon: 5:45 amSprint Aquathlon: 5:45 amSprint Aquabike: 5:45 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Sandbanks Sprint Triathlon - September
Sprint Triathlon
750m
26km
5km
£30 - £70
Sprint Aquathlon
750m
5km
£35
Sprint Aquabike
750m
26km
£35
Route information
Head down to beautiful Sandbanks Beach in Poole, Dorset for this popular triathlon. With triathlon, aquathlon and aquabike races to choose from, you'll be able to enjoy a swim in Poole Bay, followed by a scenic bike route and a beach run.
The 750m sea swim will start from the beach and head out towards the pink buoy. Swimmers will then go right to the second buoy and swim back to the shore.
The 26k bike section will be along open roads, so participants must adhere to the Highway Code at all times.
The 5k beach run will consist of an out-and-back route along the beach and promenade.
Triathlon
The triathlon will feature a 750m sea swim, 26k bike and 5k beach run.
Aquathlon
The aquathlon will consist of a 750m sea swim and a 5k beach run.
Aquabike
The aquabike event will feature a 750m sea swim and a 26k bike.
Course Record
- Male – James Gilfillan 1.16.11
- Female – Ceris Styler 1.24.56
- Mixed Relay – Kevin Green, Thomas & Kate Cadbury 1.25.29
What's included
- Race memento for all finishers
- Race timing and online results
- Category prizes
- Complimentary post-race massage from Total Therapy
- Well-marshalled course
- Lifeguard cover
How to get there
Sandbanks Beach, Banks Rd, Poole BH13 7QQ, UK
By Car
From Dorchester, take B1350 to A35, follow A35 & A350 to Sandbanks Road B3369, follow onto Banks Road.
From London, take M3 to A31 in Hampshire, follow A31, A338 and B3065 to Banks Road B3369.
Parking
There will be a car park on Banks Road.
Event day logistics
05:00 - 05:30 Registration
05:50 Race briefing at swim start
06:00 Swim starts
06:35 Swim cut-off time
Start Waves
This start will happen in waves. Groups of 5-6 people will start in about 10 minute intervals.
Age Restrictions
This event is open to competitors who will be aged 16 or over on 31st December 2024.
Relay Entry
You can enter as a team of either 2 or 3 and take on this sprint triathlon together.
Results
Your result for the duathlon will be posted to the Results Triathlon page by Monday lunchtime following the event.
Spectator Info
This is a good event for spectators to come out and support. Cheer the athletes home as they run along the beach and promenade to the finish.
FAQs
Are there any age restrictions for the Sandbanks Sprint Triathlon - September?
Yes, all participants must be at least 16 years old as of 31st December 2024.
What terrain will there be for the bike and run sections of the Sandbanks Sprint Triathlon - September?
The bike route will be along open roads so please ensure that you adhere to the Highway Code at all times. The run will be along the beach and seafront promenade.
Will there be parking at the Sandbanks Sprint Triathlon - September?
Yes, there will be parking close to the start line on Banks Road.
