Sandbanks Sprint Triathlon - September

Head down to beautiful Sandbanks Beach in Poole, Dorset for this popular triathlon. With triathlon, aquathlon and aquabike races to choose from, you'll be able to enjoy a swim in Poole Bay, followed by a scenic bike route and a beach run.

The 750m sea swim will start from the beach and head out towards the pink buoy. Swimmers will then go right to the second buoy and swim back to the shore.

The 26k bike section will be along open roads, so participants must adhere to the Highway Code at all times.

The 5k beach run will consist of an out-and-back route along the beach and promenade.

Triathlon

The triathlon will feature a 750m sea swim, 26k bike and 5k beach run.

Aquathlon

The aquathlon will consist of a 750m sea swim and a 5k beach run.

Aquabike

The aquabike event will feature a 750m sea swim and a 26k bike.

Course Record