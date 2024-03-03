Last chance to book!
About
Run 5k or 10k in this peaceful location. The course will start in the field opposite the Leonardo Murrayfield Hotel and follows challenging routes around Corstorphine Hill. Bring the whole family and take part in a 1k Family Fun Run.
5k, 10k and 1k Family Run
Sun, 3 Mar 2024
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
4.7(9 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Juvenate Health & Leisure, 187 Clermiston Rd, Edinburgh EH12 6UG, UK
Start times
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
5k: 9:40 am10k: 9:55 am1k Family Run: 11:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Scurry Around Corstorphine Hill
5k
5km
£12 - £18.50
10k
10km
£23.50
1k Family Run
1km
£7.50
Route information
The 10k route takes runners on a 2-lap loop along the mixed terrain course. This route will start and finish in the grassy field opposite the hotel and will take runners along trails around the Corstorphine Hill nature reserve.
The 5k run will follow the same route but runners will only complete 1 loop.
The Corstorphine Hill family fun run will be a 1km grassy trail circuit following a marked trail before crossing the field to the same finish line as the adult competitors.
What's included
- Clearly marked and marshalled course
- Post-race drink
- Race memento
- Online results
- Toilets
- Prizes for top 3 finishers and age category winners
- First aid support
How to get there
Juvenate Health & Leisure, 187 Clermiston Rd, Edinburgh EH12 6UG, UK
Parking
There is parking near the event site but it is recommended that entrants come by public transport.
Event day logistics
08:30 - 09:30 Registration opens
09:35 5k race briefing
09:40 5k starts
09:50 10k race briefing
09:55 10k race starts
11:10 Prize giving
11:25 1k Family Run race briefing
11:30 1k Family Run starts
Registration
Registration is in the Juvenate Health and Leisure Club around the back of the Leonardo Edinburgh Murrayfield hotel.
Age Requirements
Entrants must be 16 and older to enter the 10k, 11 and older to enter the 5k, and entrants can be any age to enter the Fun Run. Please note that children under 10 must run with an adult.
1k Family Fun Run
The run is not suitable for buggies or pushchairs, but run buggies with off-road capacity can enter the fun run.
FAQs
Are there any age requirements to enter the Scurry Around Corstorphine Hill?
Yes, entrants must be 16 and older to enter the 10k, 11 and older to enter the 5k, and entrants can be any age to enter the Fun Run. Please note that children under 10 must run with an adult.
Is there a bag drop at the Scurry Around Corstorphine Hill?
No, there is not a bag drop at the event. If necessary there will be a small bag tent at the finish line but the organisers accept no responsibility for loss of clothing or equipment.
Is there parking at the Scurry Around Corstorphine Hill?
There will be parking near the event site but it is recommended that entrants travel by public transport.
Reviews
4.7
9 reviews
