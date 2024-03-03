Scurry Around Corstorphine Hill

The 10k route takes runners on a 2-lap loop along the mixed terrain course. This route will start and finish in the grassy field opposite the hotel and will take runners along trails around the Corstorphine Hill nature reserve.

The 5k run will follow the same route but runners will only complete 1 loop.

The Corstorphine Hill family fun run will be a 1km grassy trail circuit following a marked trail before crossing the field to the same finish line as the adult competitors.