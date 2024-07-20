Scurry to the Sea 2024

At just under 12 miles and taking in mixed terrain this running event will start at the Hillend Ski Centre car park with a short lung buster up behind the centre building before following a route to the top of Allemuir Hill at 1627ft (check point 1).

At the top you will have a view all the way down towards the sea. Entrants will continue the hill running section down past Swanston Golf Course. From there, you need to navigate your own way via the mandatory checkpoints towards the finish line by the sea on Musselburgh harbour beach.

Recommended Route:

Head down the paths through Oxgangs and into the scenic Braidburn valley Park. From there you will pass by the Braid hotel and through the wooded Hermitage of Braid. Check point 2 is at the entrance to the Hermitage. From the Hermitage you can run along Blackford Glen road and make your way over and down doubles hedges road and into Inch Park. Exit round the Inch Park nursery road and find the path just over Old Dalkeith road around Craigmillar Castle Park and on to the 3rd check point at the start of the Kings Haugh entering Peffermill industrial estate.

Then, continue down Kings Haugh and over Duddingston Road west to the cycle path running behind Duddingston golf course. Follow the cycle path for another 2 miles crossing the A6106 then under the A1 and across the Range carpark, before running over the Railway Bridge and Gilberstoun road onto Brunstane Rd South. From there you will find the Brunstane Burn path for the final mile and a half down to the sea. From the Edinburgh road find the marked entrance to the beach and the compulsory scurry across the sand to the finish by the sea.