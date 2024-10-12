Sheffield City 10k

Terrain: Pathways

Elevation: Flat

Route Type: Loop

This local 10k around Rother Valley Country Park is the perfect race for those looking for a relaxed atmosphere and the opportunity to run with a smaller group of like-minded runners.

The route will be 2 laps around the pathways of the park and will be staffed with friendly marshals the whole way around. The fast and flat pathways provide ample opportunity to put down a great time and celebrate with a bespoke medal.