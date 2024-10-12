Sheffield City 10k
Sheffield City 10k
£16
About
Join fellow runners in Sheffield for this popular 10k held in Rother Valley Country Park. The lapped course is fast and flat and the perfect place to chase that personal best. Open to runners of all abilities, this local 10K promises a scenic route, friendly marshals, and a relaxed atmosphere.
10k
Sun, 13 Oct 2024
Sheffield, United Kingdom
4.4(106 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Rother Valley Country Park, Mansfield Rd, Sheffield S26 5PQ, UK
Start times
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
10k: 10:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Sheffield City 10k
10k
10km
Route information
Terrain: Pathways
Elevation: Flat
Route Type: Loop
This local 10k around Rother Valley Country Park is the perfect race for those looking for a relaxed atmosphere and the opportunity to run with a smaller group of like-minded runners.
The route will be 2 laps around the pathways of the park and will be staffed with friendly marshals the whole way around. The fast and flat pathways provide ample opportunity to put down a great time and celebrate with a bespoke medal.
What's included
- Bespoke Finisher's Medal
- Trophies for top 3 runners
- Toilet and bag drop facilities
- First Aid
- Water stations
How to get there
Rother Valley Country Park, Mansfield Rd, Sheffield S26 5PQ, UKGet full directions
Parking
There will be plenty of free parking at the park.
Event day logistics
09:00 - 09:45 Registration open at the park Cafe
10:00 Race start
Please arrive at least 30 minutes before race time to ensure plenty of time for registration.
Bag Drop
There will be a bag drop available for runners at the registration tent.
Facilities
There will be toilets close to the start line.
Spectator Info
The park is a great place to watch runners, and the lapped course makes it easy to spot your runners more than once.
FAQs
Can you sign up for the Sheffield City 10k on the day?
Yes, on the day registration is available but don't risk it, sign up now to ensure your place.
When will I receive my race pack for the Sheffield City 10k?
Race packs need to be collected on the day at the event site between 9-9.45am.
Is there car parking available at the Sheffield City 10k?
Yes there is plenty of free car parking available at the event!
Reviews
4.4
106 reviews
Friendly atmosphere
Family friendly
Perfect for a pb
£16