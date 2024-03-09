Last chance to book!
Suffragettes & Sacrifice 12k Running Tour
About
Combine history with running by taking on this unique guided running tour, which will bring you along for 12k of fascinating women's history. Learn about the Suffragette movement, visiting the sites of protests, arrests and activism.
12k Running Tour
View details
Sat, 9 Mar 2024
View logistics
London, United Kingdom
View location
Where and when
Location
Parliament Sq, London SW1, UK
Start times
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
12k Running Tour: 10:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Suffragettes & Sacrifice 12k Running Tour
12k Running Tour
12km
£24
Route information
Discover the story behind the Suffragette movement as you run 12k through west London on a guided running tour. You'll start and finish in Parliament Square in Westminster.
As you run, you'll follow in the footsteps of the brave women whose actions changed the course of history. Highlights include:
- The homes of Millicent Fawcett and Elizabeth Garrett Anderson
- Key places in the WSPU movement
- Protest and demonstration sites
- Sites of arrests, incarcerations and key moments in achieving women's suffrage
What's included
- Guided 12k running tour
- Loads of suffragette history
- Finish-line snack
- Digital photos
How to get there
Parliament Sq, London SW1, UKGet full directions
Start Location
What3words//truly.state.medium
By Public Transport
The tour starts right next to Westminster Station (Circle and District, Jubilee).
Event day logistics
10:30 Tour starts
1:30 Approximate tour finish time
Pace
This tour will be run at a pace gentler than 11-minute miles, so this is the perfect run to join if you're worried about pace. No one will get left behind - short walking intervals and gentle jogging will be introduced if anyone is struggling.
For those looking for a speedier run, the tour on the 2nd of March will be run at a sub-11 minute mile pace (just under 7 minute kilometres).
FAQs
Do I have to be an experienced runner to run the Suffragettes and Sacrifice 12k Running Tour?
You should be able to run the full 12k distance without walking, although there will be plenty of stops to learn about the Suffragette movement and its history. The tour is open to all levels of runners, and is run at a gentle pace
Where does the Suffragettes and Sacrifice 12k Running Tour start and finish?
The tour will start and finish in Parliament Square, Westminster, next to Westminster Station.
