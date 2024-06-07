Summer 10k - June
Summer 10k - June
£21
About
Enjoy a delightful 10k guided run through the Chiltern Hills this June. With beautiful woodlands and rolling hills along the route, you're sure to be stunned by your surroundings. Come for a sociable run and to improve your trail running technique, with tips from a qualified run leader.
10k Guided Run
Sat, 8 Jun 2024
Tring, United Kingdom
5(1 Review)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Pennyroyal Court, Station Rd, Tring HP23 5QY, UK
Start times
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
10k Guided Run: 8:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Summer 10k - June
10k Guided Run
10km
£21
Route information
Take on the perfect summer run with this early June, guided 10k trail run. Set in the Chiltern Hills, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and starting from Tring, you'll explore woods and open ridge lines as you run. The route will be undulating, with some hilly sections.
This run is suitable for all abilities, including those new to trail running. Led by an experienced run leader, you'll be able to pick up trail running tips and techniques along the way. Runners will be grouped by ability, with each run going at a sociable pace, and anything too steep will be walked.
What's included
- Experienced run leader
- Trail running instruction
- Scenic 10k route
- Bag storage
- Parking
- Dog-friendly event
- Toilets
How to get there
Pennyroyal Court, Station Rd, Tring HP23 5QY, UKGet full directions
Meet Point
You will be meeting at Tring Home Office.
Parking
There is free on-site parking at Tring Home Office.
Train
Tring Station is 10 minutes' walk away and also has a taxi rank. Tring is easily accessible from North West London via train services from Euston.
Event day logistics
08:00 - 08:30 Registration
08:30 Run starts
10:30 Approximate finish time
Age Restrictions
The minimum age to enter this event is 16. Under 16s must be accompanied by their parent/guardian during the race, unless specifically agreed beforehand. Runners aged under 18 must provide parental/guardian consent.
Ability
This event is open to all abilities, but please make sure you let the organisers know your pacing when registering. First time trail runners are welcome!
Mandatory Kit List
- Wicking top and shorts/leggings
- Socks (e.g. Bridgedale)
- Trail running shoes
- Fully charged mobile phone including the number of your Run Leader and Event Director (charge before use and make sure it's in a waterproof case or bag)
- Whistle (normally found attached to your bag)
- Personal First Aid kit (e.g. blister packs, sunscreen, inhaler)
- Water bottles or bladder (if distance or weather requires it)
- Snacks (if distance requires it)
- Lightweight, comfortable running pack, max 12 litres (if distance requires it)
Weather Dependent Items
- Lightweight waterproof jacket
- Sun hat/cap
- Warm hat and gloves
- Waterproof bags/dry bags
FAQs
Can I run with my dog at the Summer 10k - June?
Yes, you can run with your dog, provided you use canicross equipment. Make sure you select that you are running with a dog when booking.
Do I have to be an experienced trail runner to do the Summer 10k - June?
No, this event welcomes all abilities, whether you're new to trail running or not. You will be grouped with similar ability runners, so the run is sure to be sociable and relaxed.
What time does the Summer 10k - June finish?
The run will finish at around 10:30.
Reviews
5.0
1 reviews
