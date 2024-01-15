The 7 Deadly Sins 7in7 2024

Virtual Race Packs

Once you have entered the event, we will email you a personalised virtual Bib as a keepsake.

It may take a day or two to receive the virtual Bib, but it should be with you before the event date starts.

Charity Runs

Those running for Charity make the commitment that they will raise at minimum of twice the entry fee value for the charity. In addition the money needs to be raised at least four weeks before the event date. Our nominated charity The PAM Foundation.

Virtual Race

Virtual Runners can choose their distance, but must run a minimum of 5k. Their medal will be sent in the post. Postal charges will apply.