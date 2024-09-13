The Cheshire 3 Peaks Walk Challenge
The Cheshire 3 Peaks Walk Challenge
£10.50 - £28.50
About
Take on the three Highest Peaks in Cheshire with this fantastoc guided 13.7mile walk. Led by qualified hill and mountain leaders, you'll enjoy some fantastic walking and views as you go.
Standard Entry and OutFit Member Entry
Sat, 14 Sept 2024
Macclesfield, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Tegg's Nose Country Park, Buxton Old Rd, Macclesfield SK11 0AP, UK
Start times
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
Standard Entry: 9:30 amOutFit Member Entry: 9:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Cheshire 3 Peaks Walk Challenge
Standard Entry
14mi
£28.50
OutFit Member Entry
14mi
£10.50
Route information
A 13.7 Mile route taking in the 3 highest peaks in Cheshire! Mountain and Moorland terrain.
What's included
Fully Qualified Guides, Drop bag transportation, checkpoints and medal/certificate upon completion.
How to get there
Tegg's Nose Country Park, Buxton Old Rd, Macclesfield SK11 0AP, UKGet full directions
Participants must make their own way to the start/finish point of the challenge.
Event day logistics
We meet at Tegg's Nose country park for a 09:30am start.
Kit List
Full body waterproof cover, hat and gloves, spare thermal layer, high energy snacks, suitable footwear for hill and mountain walking.
