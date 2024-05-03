The Derbyshire 3 Peaks Challenge

This 3 Peaks Challenge based in Derbyshire tackles Kinder Scout, Bleaklow Head and Higher Shelf Stones on a 21-mile circular walk through the stunning Peak District National Park. This is ideal for fit walkers who want to explore some of the Peak District's highest points, as the route has some challenging climbs, but the scenery is well worth the climb.

Starting from the picturesque village of Hayfield, you'll be led on the route by qualified hill and mountain leaders and will be met on the route with spare kit and food/water. The walk will take approximately 9 hours, finishing back in Hayfield.