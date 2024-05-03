The Derbyshire 3 Peaks Challenge
£19.50 - £65.50
About
Experience the stunning scenery of the Peak District National Park with this walking challenge. You'll tackle three of the Park's highest points, covering 21 miles, as you're led by a qualified mountain and hill leader. Come along for the breathtaking views and your finisher's medal.
Sat, 4 May 2024
Hayfield, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Hayfield, High Peak SK22, UK
Start times
Saturday, 4 May 2024
3 Peaks Challenge: 7:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Derbyshire 3 Peaks Challenge
3 Peaks Challenge
21mi
Route information
This 3 Peaks Challenge based in Derbyshire tackles Kinder Scout, Bleaklow Head and Higher Shelf Stones on a 21-mile circular walk through the stunning Peak District National Park. This is ideal for fit walkers who want to explore some of the Peak District's highest points, as the route has some challenging climbs, but the scenery is well worth the climb.
Starting from the picturesque village of Hayfield, you'll be led on the route by qualified hill and mountain leaders and will be met on the route with spare kit and food/water. The walk will take approximately 9 hours, finishing back in Hayfield.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Completion certificate
- Qualified hill and mountain leaders
How to get there
Hayfield, High Peak SK22, UK
By Car
Hayfield is a 54-minute drive from Manchester via the M67 and A57. It is also accessible in under an hour from Sheffield via the A57.
By Public Transport
The closest train station is in New Mills, which has services running to Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly.
From New Mills Station, you can take a short walk to the bus station. Buses run between New Mills and Hayfield every 20 minutes.
Event day logistics
07:00 Walk starts
16:00 Walk ends
Fitness
This challenge will be tough but is doable for fit walkers. You'll be led by qualified hill and mountain leaders, and shall be met en route with your spare kit and food/water.
FAQs
When does The Derbyshire 3 Peaks Challenge end?
The walk will take approximately 9 hours, finishing back in Hayfield at 16:00.
How can I get to the start of The Derbyshire 3 Peaks Challenge?
Hayfield is accessible by car via the A57. The nearest train station is in New Mills. From there you can catch the 358 bus towards Hayfield, which takes 20 minutes.
Do I have to carry my food and water during The Derbyshire 3 Peaks Challenge?
During the walk, you will be met en-route with your spare kit and food/water.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
