The Virtual Explorer 7in7

Age Requirements

This event is open to runners and walkers of all ages but anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Virtual Race Packs

Virtual Race packs will be received by email a day or two after booking.

Charity Runs

Those running for Charity make the commitment that they will raise at minimum of twice the entry fee value for the charity. In addition the money needs to be raised at least four weeks before the event date. Our nominated charity The PAM Foundation.