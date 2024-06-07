The Flat 100
The Flat 100
About
Take on one of the most popular sportives in the region. Great for competitors of all levels, the course is one of the flattest in the UK. Take on this race for a near certain PB or to experience the superb event atmosphere.
100 Mile, 60 Mile and 34 Mile
Sat, 8 Jun 2024
Thorne, United Kingdom
4.9(209 Reviews)
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Where and when
Location
Trinity Academy, Thorne, Church Balk, Thorne, Doncaster DN8 5BY, UK
Start times
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
100 Mile, 60 Mile and 34 Mile : 7:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Flat 100
100 Mile, 60 Mile and 34 Mile
34mi
£22.50 - £37.50
Route information
This is one of the flattest courses in the country. SportiveUK went out of their way to find a route where competitors wouldn't have to climb a hill and produce a route accessible for all. This is an incredibly popular event and due to the lack of elevation gain, tickets do go very fast.
Distance: 100 miles
The course starts in Thorne and heads south towards Hatfield. From there, riders will head north through Rawcliffe and onto Airmyn. Competitors will then hug the Humber River to Adlingfleet, before heading south through Suswoth, Beckingham and onto South Leverton. From here riders will complete the loop by heading through Retford and Bawtry, before arriving back in Thorne.
Feed Station: Keadby – Clayworth
Distance: 65.7 miles
The route is identical to the 100 mile route up until East Ferry. At East Ferry riders will head West into Epworth and will complete the loop by passing through Belton and Sandtoft, before arriving back in Thorne.
Feed Station: Keadby
Distance: 25.1 miles
The short distance follows the 100 mile route closely until Rawcliffe. At Rawcliffe, riders will head South through Moorends and then will finish in Thorne.
Feed Station: Food on return to HQ
Organiser route images
What's included
- Marshalled course
- Aid stations
- First aid
- Mechanical support
- Refreshment stations
- Free photo downloads
- Great value ride
How to get there
Trinity Academy, Thorne, Church Balk, Thorne, Doncaster DN8 5BY, UKGet full directions
Parking
Parking is available free of charge through separate parking areas adjacent to the venue with marshals directing you to the nearest car park on the day.
Rider numbers 1-200 should park at Trinity Academy, Church Balk, Thorne, DN8 5BY.
Rider numbers 201-530 should park at Iqbal Poultry, Coulman Road, Thorne, DN8 5JT.
Event day logistics
07:15 Parking opens - follow marshal directions
08:00 Ride starts - as per pre-allocated start times
12:00 Long route option closes at 39.5 mile point
17:00 Ride finishes
Race Packs and Registration
There is no need to register on arrival - all rider numbers and timing chips will be posted prior to the event. Please arrive no earlier than 45 minutes before your allocated start time.
Age Requirements
Entrants must be 14 and older to enter, and those between 14 - 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Signposting
Each route will be fully marked, with different coloured signs indicating different routes.
The long route will be marked in yellow signs.
The medium route will be marked in yellow signs until the feed station at Owston Ferry. After this, medium route riders should follow orange signs. When the medium route rejoins the main route, riders will follow the yellow signs, which will take them to the finish.
The short route will be marked in yellow signs for the first 6 miles. After the split point, short route riders should follow green signs until the route rejoins the main route, after which riders will follow yellow signs again. After Owston Ferry, short route riders will follow orange signs along with medium riders, until they are redirected back onto the main route.
Mechanical Support
There will be mechanical support at HQ and mobile support from fully qualified cycle mechanics. However, riders should turn up with a fully serviced bike and fix simple problems themselves.
Feed Stations
Feed stops will be stocked with tea and coffee, sweet and savoury snacks, water and isotonic drink powders. If you have specific dietary requirements, there will be food kept aside for you at the feed station labelled with your name.
Kit
- Bike (in good working order)
- Helmet
- A towel and a change of clothes (there are showers at the end)
Spectator Info
There is no fee for spectators to attend this event.
FAQs
Will there be medical support at The Flat 100?
There will be 2 motorbike riders circuiting the course on the day from medi-bikes. They are both fully qualified paramedics and can assist with many incidents, whilst they are there just for the safety of all of the riders doing the event, if you are find yourself in an emergency situation please do not hesitate to call 999 if needed.
Is there an age restriction for The Flat 100?
Riders must be at least 14 to participate. If you are under the age of 18 please contact (matt@sportivehq.com) to request a parental consent form in advance.
Will there be mechanical support available at The Flat 100?
There will be a mechanical support HQ as well as mobile support from fully qualified cycle mechanics.
Reviews
4.9
209 reviews
Stunning scenery
Friendly atmosphere
Incredible crowds
