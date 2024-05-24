The Fox Trail 20k, 41k & 62k 2024


Starting in Godalming, this epic running event promises to challenge and delight runners no matter the distance you choose. The 20k, 41k and insane 62k Ultra will take you on a beautiful journey through quintessential Surrey villages. Come for the adventure.
62k, 62k + £12 T-Shirt, 62k Relay (Teams of 3), and 6 more
Sat, 25 May 2024
Godalming, United Kingdom
4.5 (117 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Godalming GU7 3DT, UK
Start times
Saturday, 25 May 2024
62k: 7:00 am62k + £12 T-Shirt: 7:00 am62k Relay (Teams of 3): 7:00 amGroup of 6 Booking - 41k: 7:00 amGroup of 6 Booking - 62k: 7:00 am20k: 10:00 am20k + £12 T-Shirt: 10:00 am41k: 10:00 am41k + £12 T-Shirt: 10:00 am
Event summary
Distances available for The Fox Trail 20k, 41k & 62k 2024
20k
20km
£42
20k + £12 T-Shirt
20km
£54
41k
41km
£55
41k + £12 T-Shirt
41km
£67
Route information
The 62k and first leg of the relay will start at Bury Fields in Godalming
The 41k and second leg of the relay will start at Jolly farmer pub
The 20k and final leg of the relay will start at Clandon Train station
These races run through Guildford's beautifully green Fox Way over a mixture of terrains. At this great distance, runners get to soak in all that Guildford and the surrounding towns have to offer. You can expect to run through Godalming, Shere, Clandon, Ripley, Worplesdon and Puttenham.
While each distance begins in different locations, all runners conclude their journey in the same place at Godalming United Church, where there will be a fantastic post-race atmosphere.
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- Chip-timed results
- First Aid
- Massage
- Free race photography
- Marshalled Route
- Route Marking
- Water Stations
- Web Results
- Race Head Buffs
- Event Village
How to get there
Godalming GU7 3DT, UKGet full directions
By Train
Godalming train station is just a 5 minute walk away from the Ultra Marathon Start location.
Event day logistics
07:00 62k starts
09:00 41k starts
10:00 20k starts
Please note that start times may be staggered over the course of the morning, more information will be communicated to entrants closer to the event date.
Age Requirements
Entrants must be 17+ to enter the 62k Relay and 20k, 18+ to enter the 41k, and 20+ to enter the 62k Ultra.
Start Lines
Each race has a different start location:
- 62k and relay leg 1: Bury Fields in Godalmming
- 41k and relay leg 2: Jolly farmer pub
- 20k and relay leg3: Clandon Train station
Finish Line
The finish line is the same for all races, which is Godalming United Church.
Race Pack
Your race pack, which includes your bib number and timing chip must be collected on the day of the event prior to the race start time. You will not receive your race pack in the mail. Please arrive before your race start time in order to collect these essentials.
Headphones
Noise-cancelling earphones/headphones are prohibited from this event. Headphones/earphones are not prohibited but are strongly discouraged as runners must be vigilant throughout this course due to its location being open to the public.
If headphones are to be worn, you are asked to have them at a low enough volume so as to hear important instructions from marshals, or to hear bells in the presence of cyclists.
Water & Aid Stations
Water and aid stations will be stationed throughout the route, approximately every 10k (5 in total). Such stations will be stocked with water, energy drinks and high energy snacks.
Toilets & Sanitisation Stations
Two portable toilets will be available at each water & aid station.
FAQs
How old must I be to take part in The Fox Trail 20k, 41k & 62k?
Entrants must be 17+ to enter the 62k and 20k, 18+ to enter the 41k, and 20+ to enter the 62k Ultra.
Where are the second and third legs of The Fox Trail 20k, 41k & 62k relay stationed?
The second leg of The Fox Ultra relay is the same start location as the Marathon race (St. Marys Church, Perry Hill, Worplesdon, GUILDFORD. GU3 3RE). The third leg of The Fox Ultra relay is same as the start location as the Half Marathon race (Clandon Train Station, West Clandon, GUILDFORD. GU4 7TN).
Can more than 3 people enter the relay at The Fox Trail 20k, 41k & 62k?
No, the relay is limited to teams of 3 - each running approximately a half marathon.
Reviews
