The Fox Trail 20k, 41k & 62k 2024

07:00 62k starts

09:00 41k starts

10:00 20k starts

Please note that start times may be staggered over the course of the morning, more information will be communicated to entrants closer to the event date.

Age Requirements

Entrants must be 17+ to enter the 62k Relay and 20k, 18+ to enter the 41k, and 20+ to enter the 62k Ultra.

Start Lines

Each race has a different start location:

62k and relay leg 1: Bury Fields in Godalmming

41k and relay leg 2: Jolly farmer pub

20k and relay leg3: Clandon Train station

Finish Line

The finish line is the same for all races, which is Godalming United Church.

Race Pack

Your race pack, which includes your bib number and timing chip must be collected on the day of the event prior to the race start time. You will not receive your race pack in the mail. Please arrive before your race start time in order to collect these essentials.

Headphones

Noise-cancelling earphones/headphones are prohibited from this event. Headphones/earphones are not prohibited but are strongly discouraged as runners must be vigilant throughout this course due to its location being open to the public.

If headphones are to be worn, you are asked to have them at a low enough volume so as to hear important instructions from marshals, or to hear bells in the presence of cyclists.

Water & Aid Stations

Water and aid stations will be stationed throughout the route, approximately every 10k (5 in total). Such stations will be stocked with water, energy drinks and high energy snacks.

Toilets & Sanitisation Stations

Two portable toilets will be available at each water & aid station.