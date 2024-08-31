Hawarden Estate Trail 5k & 10k

Hawarden Estate Trail 5k & 10k
£18.50 - £21.50

3.7

About
This 10k & 5k trail run in Hawarden Estate is perfect for runners looking for a scenic end of summer run. With an easy to follow looped course, it's a great run for new and seasoned trail runners alike. Spend the rest of the day exploring the fantastic estate and farm shop.
5k Canicross Trail, 10k Trail and 5k Trail
Sun, 1 Sept 2024
Hawarden, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Hawarden Estate Farm Shop, Chester Rd, Hawarden, Deeside CH5 3FB, UK
Start times
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
5k Canicross Trail: 8:30 am10k Trail: 8:45 am5k Trail: 8:45 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Hawarden Estate Trail 5k & 10k
10k Trail
Distance
10km
£21.50
5k Canicross Trail
Distance
5km
£18.50
5k Trail
Distance
5km
£18.50
Route information
Expect a few hills, but nothing too sustained as well as some wonderfully scenic running, and tons of support and facilities provided by the wonderful farm shop.
The course is a 5k loop, completed twice by 10k runners. It is a mixture of forest tracks, grassy fields and a bit of country lane to keeps things interesting. The Farm Shop and family friendly facilities are a great backdrop to the event, and provide the perfect opportunity to shop, relax and replenish after the run.
What's included
  • Facilities supplied by the Farm Shop
  • Fully-marked and marshalled course
  • Chip-timed results
Train
How to get there
Hawarden Estate Farm Shop, Chester Rd, Hawarden, Deeside CH5 3FB, UK
Get full directionsExternalLink
Parking
There will be parking available at the event site.
Event day logistics
08:30 5k Canicross starts
08:45 5 and 10k starts
Age Requirements
  • 10k: Entrants must be 15 years of age or older to participate
  • 5k: Entrants must be 11 years of age or older to participate
FAQs
Is the course a loop at The Hawarden Estate 5k & 10k?
Yes, the course is a 5k loop which will see 10k runners running it twice.
Reviews
3.7
23 reviews
£18.50 - £21.50
