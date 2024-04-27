The Jigsaw 10k Run

Come along to this run with a cause based at Dunsfold Park, Cranleigh. Featuring a fantastic course, this is the perfect opportunity to prepare for the season ahead.

FAST & FLAT!

This fast, flat 10K run involves running two circuits of the iconic Top Gear racetrack at Dunsfold Park in Surrey, and offers a great opportunity to run a PB.

LAST CHANCE!

This may be your final opportunity to run on this iconic track ahead of planned developments to the site.

All finishers will receive medals and race photography with free downloads.

CHARITY!

This run is a major fundraising event for Jigsaw Trust, a charity specialising in supporting children and adults with autism.