About
Conquer the challenge of this unique timed event, with both 12 hour and 24 hour challenges available. Push yourself to run 50 miles in 12 hours, or run as many laps of the 5.5 mile course in the 24 hour event as you can. This is a fun, family-friendly event, with a kids' race available too!
Fri, 13 Sept 2024 - Sat, 14 Sept 2024
Holt Heath, United Kingdom
4.7(5 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Top Barn Farm Shop, Top Barn Farm, Worcester Rd, Holt Heath, Worcester WR6 6NH, UK
Start times
Friday, 13 Sept 2024
Camping and Deferral: 7:00 pm
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
24 hour: 10:00 am12 hour: 10:00 amKiddies Joust: 2:00 pm
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Joust 12hr & 24hr
24 hour
1440min
£90 - £1460
12 hour
720min
£75 - £300
Kiddies Joust
60min
£5
Camping and Deferral
£15 - £20
Route information
This unique timed event takes runners around a 5.56-mile, looped off-road route through private farmland. The event is set at Top Barn Campsite, an off-grid campsite in Worcestershire's Severn Valley. Following a section of the Severn, the route takes runners towards Grimley before returning back to the campsite through open countryside and along lanes.
Those in the 24-hour event will try to complete as many laps as possible in their allotted timeframe. Those in the 12-hour event must complete 50 miles to finish their challenge, which equates to 9 laps of the course.
The 24-hour event can be taken on individually, in a pair, or in teams of 3-8 members. The 12-hour event is only available to individual entrants.
The route will be marked out with yellow direction signs and spray paint to ensure that those running in the dark are aware of where to go.
24hr Joust
If you can run just 18 laps in your chosen time period you'll have completed just over 100 miles, an impressive feat for anyone. If you do manage to complete 100 miles you'll be awarded a Buckle to show off to your mates.
Those running in a team will have to complete 200 miles to earn their 200-mile Buckle.
12hr Joust
This 12-hour race will see runners completing 50 miles in just 12 hours. There will be a pacer at the event to keep runners on track over the course of the day.
This event is only available for solo entrants.
Kiddies Joust
The Kiddies Joust is a shorter and fun-packed course that youngsters will tread through over a 1 hour period. There are nerf guns and an inflatable obstacle course on the route too.
Participants will collect lap bands on each loop to track their progress.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Event T-shirt
- Fully stocked aid Sstations
- Chip-timed results
- Camping tent pitch
- Event buckles (100 Mile finishers and 200 mile relay finishers)
- Massage from Eric from Malvern Buzzards
- Event Photography
- Trophies for race leaders
- Marked and marshalled course
- First Aiders
- Way-marked route
How to get there
Top Barn Farm Shop, Top Barn Farm, Worcester Rd, Holt Heath, Worcester WR6 6NH, UKGet full directions
By Car
Take the A449 and follow past Worcester and turn onto Holt Fleet Road. Then follow the A443 and continue until the turning onto Top Barn Farm Shop. The event site is located here.
Camping Accommodation
A tent pitch is included in the ticket price. All competitors are able to arrive from Friday evening or Saturday morning to set up their tents.
There is an electrical hookup available at £15 per night per socket. This amount is payable on arrival.
Camping Etiquette
Please be aware of overhead cables when pitching your tent and be wary that you will be camping on a working farm with lots of traffic.
Make sure to look out for children playing in the area and ensure to shut all gates behind you.
Please take all rubbish with you when leaving the campsite.
There are fire extinguishers on-site, please make sure to report any faults to the event organiser before you leave.
Stereos and speakers must be turned off by 23:00pm on Saturday and 22:30pm on Friday. Please be conscious of those around you.
Tent Hire
There will be 30 solo tents available for hire at the event which will have prime positioning right next to the course.
These will be erected before you arrive and packed away after you leave, so there's nothing you'd need to worry about.
Event day logistics
Friday
TBC Those camping overnight are permitted to enter the event site
Saturday
10:00 J24 and J12 start
14:00 Kiddies Joust starts
22:00 J12 cut-off
Sunday
10:00 J24 cut-off
Age Requirements
Participants must be aged at least 20 years old to compete in the Joust 12hr and 24hr courses.
The Kiddies Joust is open to all ages.
Cut-Off times
The cut-off time for the J12 is 12 hours, meaning the event ends at 22:00 on Saturday. Participants can finish the event if they complete the 50 mile distance limit (9 laps).
The cut-off time for the J24 is 24 hours, meaning that the event finishes at 10:00 on Sunday.
Aid Stations
There will be three fully stocked water stations on the course. Please remember to bring your own reusable cup though.
Entrants in the J12 event will be able to access complimentary snacks at the campsite checkpoint station.
On-Site Facilities
There are several showers and toilets located at the event site.
A massage service is provided on-site throughout the event.
First Aiders will be present at the event. Please talk to any of the marshalls if you require the use of a first aider.
Catering
On-site catering is provided by Natalie Guy of Food Court who will be provided with a selection of food for the duration of the event for those not wishing to bring their own food.
This will be individually priced by the catering company. If you wish to bring your own food/BBQ you are welcome to but disposable BBQs are not allowed. All litter must be taken with you at the end of the event.
Required Kit list for those running in the night
- Head/ hand torch
- Fully charged mobile phone
- Whistle
Mandatory Kit list
- Backpack or equivalent
- Head Torch with spare batteries
- Whistle
- Mobile phone
Event Rules
All runners must wear a head torch or carry a hand torch after 19:00. Runners are also expected to carry a mobile phone and whistle.
It is very much encouraged that during the hours of darkness competitors run together with either support crew or other competitors – this isn’t a mandatory requirement, just a recommendation, and the decision rests with each individual competitor.
For the J24 Pairs, 3-5 and Teams of 6-8, competitors must complete one full lap of the course before switching over with their teammate and passing on the relay baton.
Once the event begins, participants cannot change the members of their team but can change the order in which they run in.
Those running in the J12 will finish their event if they run 50 miles. You must have completed the distance within 12 hours in order to have officially finished the race.
Those in the Kiddies Joust will receive a lap band for each lap that they compete. Kids must be supervised at all times by their parents when taking part.
Please sign up early for the kids race to ensure that the organiser can order enough medals.
Knights of Worcester
During the night there will be non-competitive runners who will be available to run with to support. If you fancy being a “Knight” please email the event organisers at info@ultrarunningltd.co.uk to note your interest. You'll receive a medal and T-shirt as a thank you.
Spectator Info
Friends, family and supporters will need to register that they plan to attend before the event. A pitch costs £12 per night and, if required, there is a £5 set-up fee.
Please book this in advance using the “Non-competitive Tent Pitch” option. Hook-up charges are to be paid on the day.
The camping location provided may be in a different location to the competitor camping areas.
FAQs
Do I have to run all 50 miles in the 12hr Joust?
Yes, entrants must run 50 miles in 12 hours for the 12hr event. Those running in the 24hr race can run as many or as few laps as they'd like in their time frame.
How far is each lap at The Joust 24hr & 12hr?
Each lap totals 5.56 miles around an easily navigable and relatively flat route.
Can I run in a team at The Joust 24hr & 12hr?
Entrants in the 24hr Joust can run individually, or in a team of 2, 3-5, or 6-8 people. Runners in the 12 hour event must run as a solo competitor.
What are the age requirements for those who want to compete in The Joust 24hr & 12hr?
Participants must be aged at least 20 years old to compete in the Joust 12hr and 24hr courses. Kids of any age can compete in the Kiddie Joust though they must be supervised at all times.
Are there any aid stations located at The Joust 24hr & 12hr?
There will be three fully stocked water stations on the course. Please remember to bring your own reusable cup though.
When is the cut-off time for The Joust 24hr & 12hr?
The cut-off time for the J12 is 12 hours, meaning the event ends at 22:00 on Saturday. The cut-off time for the J24 is 24 hours, meaning that the event finishes at 10:00 on Sunday.
Can I camp at the The Joust 24hr & 12hr?
Of course, there will be 30 solo tents available for hire at the event which will have prime positioning right next to the course. Supporters can also camp for a small fee too so make sure you bring plenty of family and friends along to this fun-packed weekender.
Reviews
4.7
5 reviews
