The Maer 10k & Half Marathon
The Maer 10k & Half Marathon
£18 - £30
4.5
About
This scenic multi-terrain half marathon and shorter 10k road race both start and finish on the beautiful Exmouth seafront. Make the most of the beautiful hills and views of the east coast of Devon on a challenging yet rewarding course. Expect plenty of spectators as you finish and claim your medal.
Half Marathon and 10k
Sun, 28 Apr 2024
Exmouth, United Kingdom
4.5(23 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Beach Gardens Car Park, Esplanade, Exmouth EX8 2AZ, UK
Start times
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
Half Marathon: 9:00 am10k: 9:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Maer 10k & Half Marathon
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£30
10k
10km
£18
Route information
The Half
The Exmouth seafront is the beautiful start and finish to this course. The half marathon is a one-lap multi-terrain route with nearly 1000ft of climbing along incredible coastal paths.
The course begins by first heading out of Exmouth along Douglas Avnue, joining the Littleham to Budleigh cycle path, before arriving at the Budleigh seafront via Granary Lane. Soon after, you will climb out of Budleigh along the spectacular, but hilly, coastal path and head back towards Exmouth. If the hill climbs don't take your breath away, the stunning coastal views definitely will.
The course will be a mix of roads, trails, and off-road footpaths, and might even include crossing muddy fields. Some sections of the course are uneven and rocky, particularly along the cliff above Budleigh Beach past the golf course, so take good care, while still enjoying the awe-inspiring countryside and the freedom of running through it.
The Maer 10k Challenge
The 10k is a single-lap course all on tarmac. Beginning at the seafront, the route runs parallel to the Exmouth Half Marathon, taking you to Orcombe Point, and then climbing out of Exmouth and along Douglas Avenue.
You turn just before the Littleham to Budleigh Cycle Path before curving back to the seafront along the quiet, rural Maer Lane. Let the sea breeze drive you along, before smashing through the finish line with a final dash along the seafront. This is a great race if you don't feel quite ready for the half marathon, or simply just prefer running the 10k distance. The views and atmosphere are just as spectacular.
The 10k route is entirely on roads and footpaths, and doesn't include any off-road running. Therefore, please be considerate towards members of the public on the public footpaths and take stock of your surroundings.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Chip-timed results
- Marshalled route
How to get there
Please check travel times prior to event date and arrive at least 45 minutes before your race in order to ensure that you are able to register and start in time.
By Car
Exmouth is accessible via the A376 from Exeter. It is a 33-minute drive from Exeter and a 31-minute drive from Sidmouth.
By Train
Exmouth Station is the closest train station to the start location, situated 0.7 miles away, which should take roughly 14 minutes to walk.
Event day logistics
07:45 Race number and registration opens
08:45 Registration closes
09:00 Start of the Half Marathon and the Maer 10k
Age Requirements
Entrants must be 15 and older to take part in the 10k and 17 and older to enter the Half Marathon.
Toilets
There are public toilets across the road from registration on Beach Gardens.
FAQs
Will the course at The Maer 10k & Half Marathon be marshaled?
Yes, runners can run with peace of mind knowing that the race will be well-marked and marshaled by awesome volunteers.
Can I enter The Maer 10k & Half Marathon on the day?
If there are places available, there will be on-day registration at the start line.
Will there be baggage drop available at The Maer 10k & Half Marathon?
Yes, participants will be able to drop their bags at the beginning of the race at a bag drop organised by the event provider.
Is there a minimum age requirement to compete in The Maer 10k & Half Marathon?
Yes, participants must be 15 years or older to enter the 10k and 16 and older to enter the Half Marathon.
