The Maer 10k & Half Marathon

The Half

The Exmouth seafront is the beautiful start and finish to this course. The half marathon is a one-lap multi-terrain route with nearly 1000ft of climbing along incredible coastal paths.

The course begins by first heading out of Exmouth along Douglas Avnue, joining the Littleham to Budleigh cycle path, before arriving at the Budleigh seafront via Granary Lane. Soon after, you will climb out of Budleigh along the spectacular, but hilly, coastal path and head back towards Exmouth. If the hill climbs don't take your breath away, the stunning coastal views definitely will.

The course will be a mix of roads, trails, and off-road footpaths, and might even include crossing muddy fields. Some sections of the course are uneven and rocky, particularly along the cliff above Budleigh Beach past the golf course, so take good care, while still enjoying the awe-inspiring countryside and the freedom of running through it.

The Maer 10k Challenge

The 10k is a single-lap course all on tarmac. Beginning at the seafront, the route runs parallel to the Exmouth Half Marathon, taking you to Orcombe Point, and then climbing out of Exmouth and along Douglas Avenue.

You turn just before the Littleham to Budleigh Cycle Path before curving back to the seafront along the quiet, rural Maer Lane. Let the sea breeze drive you along, before smashing through the finish line with a final dash along the seafront. This is a great race if you don't feel quite ready for the half marathon, or simply just prefer running the 10k distance. The views and atmosphere are just as spectacular.

The 10k route is entirely on roads and footpaths, and doesn't include any off-road running. Therefore, please be considerate towards members of the public on the public footpaths and take stock of your surroundings.