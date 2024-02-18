The Magic of the London Marathon Running Tour

The Magic of the London Marathon Running Tour
About
If you are thinking about the London Marathon or have signed up already, the Magic of the London Marathon is the perfect trial run. Great for novice runners, this tour is aimed at those looking to complete the marathon rather than achieve a specific pace. Come along to this casual tour and pick up some useful training tips and tricks before you take on the real thing!
Magic of London Marathon Tour
Calendar
Sun, 18 Feb 2024
LocationPin
London, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
The Pavillion Cafe, Charlton Way, Greenwich, London SE10 8QY, UK
Sunday, 18 Feb 2024
Magic of London Marathon Tour: 11:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Magic of the London Marathon Running Tour
Magic of London Marathon Tour
Distance
11mi
£28
Route information
This 11-mile guided running tour is the perfect preparation for those looking to take on the London Marathon. Run at the relevant training pace for those looking to "just get round it", this is ideal for those with their sights set on completing the iconic race one day, but who might not have run a full marathon yet.
Starting in Greenwich Park and led by a London Marathon veteran, Ronnie, the tour will take you through some of the highlights of the London Marathon route whilst you learn all about the race and get training and race day tips. The tour will finish at The Mall, where you'll get a finish-line snack.
What's included
  • Guided tour of key London Marathon landmarks & highlights at a "just get round it" pace
  • History and London Marathon facts
  • Training and race-day tips
  • Finish-line snack
Train
How to get there
The Pavillion Cafe, Charlton Way, Greenwich, London SE10 8QY, UK
Address: Pavilion Cafe, Charlton Way, London SE10 8QY
By Public Transport
The nearest tube station to the start line are Maize Hill and Cutty Sark.
Event day logistics
11:00 Running tour starts
17:00 Expected finish time
Please arrive at least 15 minutes early to ensure you are warmed up and ready to go.
Secret London Runs
Spectator Info
Given this is a casual run (not a race) that follows open roads and running paths, it is not suitable for spectators. However, if you have family or friends that want to meet you at the finish line they are more than welcome.
FAQs
How long is the Magic of the London Marathon route?
The route is 11 miles long and intends to give a great idea about the route and a taster of what's to come.
Where do we meet for the Magic of London Marathon tour?
Runners will meet at the Pavilion Cafe in Greenwich Park.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
