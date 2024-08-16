Moel Famau 24 Hour
Moel Famau 24 Hour
£91.95 - £379.95
About
Set on the highest hill in the Clwydian Range, The Moel Famau 24 promises to be an adventure like no other. Solo runners, and Team entrants are invited to tackle this event, whether you aim to race or just simply fancy a day/night adventure with friends!
24 Hour Challenge
Sat, 17 Aug 2024
Llangynhafal, United Kingdom
4.2(10 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Llangynhafal, Ruthin LL15 1RU, UK
Start times
Saturday 17 Aug 2024
24 Hour Challenge: 12:00 pm
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Moel Famau 24 Hour
24 Hour Challenge
1440min
£91.95 - £379.95
Route information
Terrain Mountain paths
Elevation 510m per loop
Set on the iconic Clwydian Hill of Moel Famau, this 24 hour race involves a beautiful 7.51km loop, which will test you with 510m of ascent each time. Competitors must complete as many laps of this as possible in 24 hours. Enjoy racing if you wish or you can also enjoy a no pressure environment where you can do your own thing, at your own speed!
Based on the slopes of the mountain at Plas Dolben Farm - competitors will set themselves up in the camp field where tents will be pitched, vans parked and support crews at the ready whenever you need them. At the end of each lap - a peel off from the dibbing area will enable you to access this area, with feed stations, toilets, showers, shelter from the elements if needed and your spare kit.
Participants don't have to continually be on the move for 24 hours - have as many rests as you like for as long as you like - just ensure that you enter and exit the route through the correct areas to record your laps and times correctly! What happens if you're out on a lap and the clock hits 24 hours? Just carry on to the finish and the extra time taken to complete your final lap will be calculated to help place you or your team in the results list.
What's included
- Camping & 1 vehicle pitch
- Bespoke finisher medal
- Event memento
- Well stocked feed stations and refreshments
- Electronic timing
- GPS Tracking
- Toilets & Shower Facilities
- Access to covered rest areas
- A fantastic atmosphere for 24 hours of hill and trail running and walking!
How to get there
Llangynhafal, Ruthin LL15 1RU, UK
Parking
There will be ample parking at the camp site.
Event day logistics
Schedule
Saturday 17th August
08:00 Camping Field and Registration open
11.15 Registration closes
11.30 Event briefing
12::00 Race start
Sunday 18th August
12:00 Race finish
12.45 Race presentation and prize giving
16:00 Camp field and site must be cleared
Age Requirements
Participants must be 18 or older on the day of the event.
Logistics
Solo Runners - Solo runners start with the main race at 12.00pm, you then carry on running as many laps as you can for 24 hours. You can have support crews (we strongly recommend this due to the nature of the event) in your camping area but not on the route. You can stop for rests and food whenever you wish. Solo runners should always leave the course at the solo exit/entry point or risk the timing system missing a lap.
Pairs & Teams - Teams start with the main race at 12.00pm, you then carry on running as many laps as you can for 24 hours. Each member of the team must complete at least one lap. You cannot use runners not registered in your team. Always exit the course at the exchange point or you risk the timing system missing you. Always enter the course at the exchange point or you risk disqualification. You do not have to have someone on the course at all times, teams can take a break and resume later in the race. People love the excitement of the mass start, but you can also opt to start later than 12.00pm if your team would like to have a quieter start.
FAQs
Is The Moel Famau 24 a competitive race?
You can decide whether you want to race or take a more casual approach. Everyone will receive a medal.
Are tents provided at he Moel Famau 24?
No, you must bring your own camping equipment to this event.
Is The Moel Famau 24 suitable for beginners?
As you choose how far you walk/run, this event is suitable for all ability levels. Bear in mind that it is a hilly route so a basic fitness level is necessary.
Reviews
4.2
10 reviews
£91.95 - £379.95