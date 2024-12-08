The One in the Park - Battersea
1 / 3
The One in the Park - Battersea
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£25
About
Fight off the winter blues with a 5k or 10k race around stunning Battersea Park. A favourite with runners across London, it's flat avenues provide the perfect setting for participants looking to set a new PB. Come along to claim your finisher's medal and get moving this December.
5k and 10k
View details
Sun, 8 Dec 2024
View logistics
London, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with OneRace.
Where and when
Location
Battersea Park, London SW11 4NJ, UK
Start times
Sunday, 8 Dec 2024
5k: 10:30 am10k: 10:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The One in the Park - Battersea
5k
5km
£25
10k
10km
£25
Route information
Run around the 200-acre Battersea Park in Wandsworth, on the southern bank of the River Thames. A favourite with runners due to its traffic-free, flat Carriage Drive loop, it's the perfect setting to get moving this December and see if you can achieve a new PB!
Offering both 5k and 10k races, this event is ideal for novice runners and experienced athletes alike.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Refreshments
- Chip-timed results
How to get there
Battersea Park, London SW11 4NJ, UKGet full directions
Parking
Parking is available at Albert Car Park at the west side of Battersea Park. Parking costs £2.70 for up to 3 hours.
By Public Transport
The closest train stations to Battersea Park are Battersea Park (Overground, Southern) and Queenstown Road (South Western), which are both a 10-minute walk to the Rosary Gate entrance.
Nearby underground stations include Battersea Power Station (Northern), Sloane Square (District, Circle), Victoria (Circle, District, Victoria) and Pimlico (Victoria).
The park is also easily accessible by bus. The 44 from towards Victoria from Tooting, the 344 from Liverpool Street Station towards Clapham Junction, the 156 from Vauxhall Bus Station towards Wimbledon and the 49 from White City towards Clapham Junction all stop at Battersea Park or within walking distance of the park.
Event day logistics
10:30 5k and 10k start
Age Requirements
Runners in the 5k should be 11 or older on race day, and 10k entrants must be 15 or older on race day.
FAQs
How old do I have to be to enter The One in the Park - Battersea?
Entrants in the 5k must be 11 or older on race day, and those entering the 10k must be 15 or older on race day.
How do I get to Battersea Park for The One in the Park - Battersea?
Battersea Park is easily accessible via public transport, with a variety of train stations, underground stations and bus stops located within walking distance of the park.
When does The One in the Park - Battersea start?
Both the 10k and 5k races will start at 10:30.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
£25