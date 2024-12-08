The One in the Park - Battersea

Parking

Parking is available at Albert Car Park at the west side of Battersea Park. Parking costs £2.70 for up to 3 hours.

By Public Transport

The closest train stations to Battersea Park are Battersea Park (Overground, Southern) and Queenstown Road (South Western), which are both a 10-minute walk to the Rosary Gate entrance.

Nearby underground stations include Battersea Power Station (Northern), Sloane Square (District, Circle), Victoria (Circle, District, Victoria) and Pimlico (Victoria).

The park is also easily accessible by bus. The 44 from towards Victoria from Tooting, the 344 from Liverpool Street Station towards Clapham Junction, the 156 from Vauxhall Bus Station towards Wimbledon and the 49 from White City towards Clapham Junction all stop at Battersea Park or within walking distance of the park.