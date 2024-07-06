The One in the Park - Regent's - July

08:00 Registration opens

09:00 10k starts

Age Requirements

All runners must be aged 15 or older on the day of the event.

Race Pack Collection

Nothing will be sent out to participants by mail - you will be able to collect your race number at the Registration Tent in the Event Village.

Bag Drop

A bag drop will be available at the Event Village, where you can leave any clothing, bags, keys and phones. Your race number will have a tear-off strip at the bottom that should be attached to anything you leave at the bag drop.

Toilets

Toilets are available at The Broad Walk and cost 20p by contactless payment to use.

Water Stations

There will be a water station which you will pass every lap.

Buggies, Pushchairs and Strollers

This event is suitable for buggies, pushchairs and strollers. If you wish to run with one, please contact the Event Director before entering to ensure they can accommodate these requirements.

Headphones

Noise-cancelling earphones and headphones are prohibited and, whilst the use of other headphones is discouraged, participants choosing to use them should ensure they are set to a low enough volume that instructions from event officials can be clearly understood.