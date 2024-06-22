The One in the Park - Richmond
The One in the Park - Richmond
Booked 8 times in the last week
£25 - £35
About
Experience the fantastic scenery of Richmond Park, London's largest Royal Park, this June. Choose from a 10k or half marathon and take on the looping course, soaking in amazing views and a great atmosphere as you run. Come along for your finisher's medal, and the chance to spot some of the Park's deer!
10k and Half Marathon
Sun, 23 Jun 2024
Richmond, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Sheen Gate, Richmond, UK
Start times
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
10k: 9:30 amHalf Marathon: 9:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The One in the Park - Richmond
10k
10km
£25
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£35
Route information
Run around one of London's most scenic parks with this event in Richmond Park. Enjoy the 2,000 acres of parkland in the height of summer, with its herd of deer, as you complete either a half marathon or 10k.
Starting from Sheen Gate on the northern side of the park, runners will complete laps of the course to complete their chosen distance.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Chip-timed results
- Medical cover
- Toilets
- Bag drop
- Water station and refreshments
- Event photography
How to get there
Sheen Gate, Richmond, UK
Event Village Location
The event village will be located at Sheen Gate (What3Words: ///puff.metals.sides).
Parking
Please note that parking is limited.
By Train
Richmond is the closest station and is a 20-30 minute walk from the park. Richmond Underground Station is on the District line, and the mainline station has regular services to Stratford (London Overground), Feltham (South Western) and London Waterloo (South Western).
Mortlake Station is the closest station to Sheen Gate, located a 10-minute walk away. Mortlake Station has regular services to Feltham and London Waterloo.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:30 10k and half marathon races start
Pre-Race Information
More event details will be emailed out to participants 1 week before the event.
Race Pack Collection
You can collect your race number from 08:00 at the registration tent in the Event Village.
Participants should not expect to receive anything by mail.
Bag Drop
You can leave any clothing, bags, keys and phones at the bag drop. Your race number has a tear-off strip on the bottom that should be attached to anything you leave.
Toilets
Toilets will be available around the start/finish area for use throughout the event.
Spectator Info
Spectators are permitted anywhere in the start finish area or around the route. Please be mindful of others' comfort and safety in more popular locations, including the finish area.
FAQs
When does registration open for The One in the Park - Richmond?
Registration opens at 08:00 at the event village at Sheen Gate.
Can I run with my dog at The One in the Park - Richmond?
Dogs are not permitted at this event, with the exception of medical assistance dogs.
Can I wear headphones at The One in the Park - Richmond?
Noise-cancelling headphones are prohibited at this event. Other types of headphones are permitted, but they must be kept at a low volume so you can hear event officials.
Reviews
Running in London Parks
£25 - £35