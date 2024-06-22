The One in the Park - Richmond

08:00 Registration opens

09:30 10k and half marathon races start

Pre-Race Information

More event details will be emailed out to participants 1 week before the event.

Race Pack Collection

You can collect your race number from 08:00 at the registration tent in the Event Village.

Participants should not expect to receive anything by mail.

Bag Drop

You can leave any clothing, bags, keys and phones at the bag drop. Your race number has a tear-off strip on the bottom that should be attached to anything you leave.

Toilets

Toilets will be available around the start/finish area for use throughout the event.