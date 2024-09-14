The One on the Trail - Marlow

About
Enjoy an autumnal run from Marlow to Henley and back with this trail event. Offering a half marathon, 10k and kids' 1k, this event is open to all ages and abilities. Soak in the scenery and claim your finisher's medal.
PathWithPin
Half Marathon, 10k and Kid's 1k
Calendar
Sun, 15 Sept 2024
LocationPin
Bisham, United Kingdom
Star
4.6
(5 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Temple Ln, Bisham, Marlow SL7, UK
Start times
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
Half Marathon: 9:30 am10k: 9:30 amKid's 1k: 9:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The One on the Trail - Marlow
Half Marathon
Distance
13.1mi
£35
10k
Distance
10km
£25
Kid's 1k
Distance
1km
£10
Route information
This fantastic multi-terrain event offers half marathon, 10k and 1k routes. Starting from Bisham, the course follows the Thames between Marlow and Henley before looping back through the picturesque countryside. The routes will be marshalled and fully marked as they take you along country trails and woodland paths.
The half marathon route begins in Bisham, heading towards and through the village of Hurley for the first 4 miles. Hugging the banks of the River Thames, the route continues on to Aston, past Hambledon Marina and then looping back towards Remenham. The remainder of the course follows the same route back towards Bisham.
The 10k initially follows the same route as the half marathon, going as far as Hurley Riverside Park before doubling back towards Bisham.
The kids' 1k will be a small loop by the Marlow Sailing Club.
What's included
  • Finisher's medal
  • Refreshments
  • Chip timing
  • Bag drop
  • First Aid
  • On-site catering
  • Event photography
  • Toilets
  • Water stations
Train
How to get there
Temple Ln, Bisham, Marlow SL7, UK
What3Words
w3w: ///grading.optimists.overtime
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:15 1k starts
09:30 Half marathon and 10k start
Registration & Race Pack Collection
You can collect your race number from 08:00 at the registration tent in the event village.
Participants should not expect to receive anything by mail.
Age Requirements
  • Half Marathon: All runners must be 17 or older on the day of the event
  • 10k: All runners must be aged 15 or older on the day of the event
Water Stations
There will be 2 water stations on the route. 10k runners will pass the first station once and half marathon runners will pass both stations twice.
There will also be water available in the event village to fill up water bottles.
FAQs
Reviews
4.6
5 reviews
£10 - £35
