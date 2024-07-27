The One to the Castle - Windsor
The One to the Castle - Windsor
£35
About
Enjoy stunning riverside scenery on this fantastic half marathon. Starting from Marlow, you'll hug the River Thames, covering 13.1 miles to the finish line in Windsor. Come along for the incredible views and your finisher's medal!
Half Marathon
Sun, 28 Jul 2024
Marlow, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Riverwoods Drive, Marlow SL7 1QU, UK
Start times
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
Half Marathon: 9:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The One to the Castle - Windsor
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£35
Route information
Following river trail paths, this half marathon passes many key landmarks as it winds its way through Royal Berkshire. Designed to have a scenic route, you'll start from Riverway in Windsor and follow the river to the iconic Windsor Castle.
The route will be well-marked throughout as it takes you along country trails and woodland paths. You'll start from Marlow Rugby Club by heading towards Bourne End, diverging from the river at Cookham, and then rejoining it as it snakes towards Maidenhead. Leaving Maidenhead behind, you'll continue on to Dorney Lake, with a final stretch bringing you into Windsor and towards the castle.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Marked and marshalled route
- Refreshments and water stations
- Chip-timed results
- Toilets
- Event photography
- On-site food catering
- Bag drop
How to get there
Riverwoods Drive, Marlow SL7 1QU, UK
Finish Location
Riverway, Barry Avenue, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 5JA
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:30 Half marathon starts
Age Restrictions
Runners should be 17 or older on event day.
Race Pack Collection
You can collect your race number from 08:00 at the event village in the Registration Tent.
Participants should not expect to receive anything by mail.
FAQs
Where does The One to the Castle - Windsor start and finish?
The race starts from Marlow Rugby Club and finishes on Riverway, Barry Avenue, Windsor, SL4 5JA.
Will there be a bag drop at The One to the Castle - Windsor?
You can leave any clothing, bags, keys and phones at the designated bag drop. Your race number has a tear-off strip on the bottom that should be attached to anything you leave there.
Can I run with my dog at The One to the Castle - Windsor?
No, running with dogs is not permitted at this event.
