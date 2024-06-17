The One Together - Ealing

This community relay run is based in the beautiful 28-acre Walpole Park in Ealing, and is the perfect summertime run to take on with friends and family. Available to enter in teams of 2 or 3 or individually, see how many of the 2k laps you can complete within an hour! One Together events are designed to bring the community closer and offer a different kind of event format, so they are ideal for bringing friends and loved ones along to.

The course is all on tarmac pathways and will be marshalled and signed with arrows and kilometre markers.