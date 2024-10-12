The Richmond Riverside 10k & Half Marathon - Autumn
The Richmond Riverside 10k & Half Marathon - Autumn
About
Enjoy the autumnal colours of Richmond Park's forest in this friendly race. Starting in Richmond, the fast and flat riverside path will take you towards Kingston before heading back to the start line, offering riverside views the entire way. Cross the finish and earn your finisher's medal.
Half Marathon and 10k
Sun, 13 Oct 2024
Richmond, United Kingdom
4.6(52 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
209 Ham St, Richmond TW10 7HF, UK
Start times
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
Half Marathon: 9:00 am10k: 9:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Richmond Riverside 10k & Half Marathon - Autumn
10k
10km
£22
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£25
Route information
This fantastic race along Richmond's scenic riverside is an event for runners of all abilities - you can run, jog or walk your way around the course whilst you soak in the amazing views.
From the start at Ham Street, runners will head towards Richmond, at which point they will turn around and head back down the river towards Kingston. The course will be a mix of trail and paths and is an out and back loop.
The route is mainly flat, so anyone looking for a fast time will be glad to know that many people have recorded a PB here in previous years.
This is a fun event where everyone is welcome, and fellow runners and The Fix Events team will support you throughout. This event is in aid of the Brain Tumour Charity - fundraising is completely optional, but if you do decide to support them, there is no minimum fundraising requirement.
Water Stations
There will be water stations along the course at the 4k and 7k points.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Trophies for top finishers
- Marshalled course
- Water stations
- Chip-timed results
- Bag drop
How to get there
209 Ham St, Richmond TW10 7HF, UK
By Car
The event is set to the west of Richmond Park, at the end of Ham Street by the riverside.
Parking
Although there is parking available by the riverside, it is very limited. However there is parking all the way up Ham Street.
By Train
If travelling by train, Richmond Station is the closest and it's then about a 20-30 minute walk down the riverside to Ham House.
Event day logistics
08:00 - 09:20 Registration
09:00 Half Marathon starts
09:30 10k starts
Race Pack
You will collect your race pack at registration on the day of the event.
You will receive an email in advance of the race with your race number and details.
Race Start
Please note that the start of the run will be staggered to avoid too much congestion on the towpaths. However, this will not affect your time as the Results Base timing team will record your time from when you cross the starting mat.
Bag Drop
There is a bag drop area available at the event village, but space is limited so it is asked by the event organiser to pack as lightly as possible.
FAQs
Can I run with a buggy in The Richmond Riverside 10k & Half Marathon - Autumn?
Yes. Buggy's are allowed but please try and stay to the left as much as possible to give room for other runners.
When do I receive my race pack for The Richmond Riverside 10k & Half Marathon - Autumn?
All competitors will collect their race packs on the morning of the race when they register.
How do I know I am registered The Richmond Riverside 10k & Half Marathon - Autumn?
You will receive an email confirming your entry.
Will I receive race information in the lead-up to my event for The Richmond Riverside 10k & Half Marathon - Autumn?
Race information will be sent by email pre-event and all your race details can be found within your online profile.
Can children take part at The Richmond Riverside 10k & Half Marathon - Autumn?
Children can take part in all this event. Please note that children remain the responsibility of their parents/guardian throughout the event. If the parent/guardian is satisfied that the child/children can confidently run unaccompanied they may do so, with a parent/guardian remaining onsite at all times.
Will there be a bag drop at The Richmond Riverside 10k & Half Marathon - Autumn?
Bag storage is available but please note space is limited so travel as lightly as possible.
Reviews
