The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon
£20 - £40
About
With a friendly atmosphere, plenty of music and themed costumes, this Rocky Horror-themed run is bound to be a great time! Choose to run as little as 5k or a full marathon around the fast, flat course based at the cycle track at Shrewsbury Sports Village. Come along to achieve a new PB and claim your finisher's medal.
5k, 10k, Half Marathon, and 2 more
Sun, 4 Aug 2024
Shrewsbury, United Kingdom
4.6(8 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Shrewsbury Sports Village, Sundorne Rd, Shrewsbury SY1 4RQ, UK
Start times
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
5k: 10:00 am10k: 10:00 amHalf Marathon: 10:00 amMarathon: 10:00 amVirtual Run: 10:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon
5k
5km
£26
10k
10km
£28
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£35 - £36
Marathon
26.2mi
£38 - £40
Route information
Don your best Rocky Horror Picture Show-inspired fancy dress for this multi-distance event. Offering a marathon, half marathon, 10k and 5k, this run is also available virtually - run whatever distance you choose at a location of your choice and send your run via Garmin or Strava to claim your medal! Expect music, plenty of costumes and a social atmosphere.
The event is based at Shrewsbury Sports Village in Shropshire, with a route taking runners around the purpose-built cycle track. This fast, flat course is perfect for achieving a new PB - last year, over 75% of the field achieved quicker times!
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Timed results
- Aid stations
- Access to a cafe
- Changing rooms/showers
How to get there
Shrewsbury Sports Village, Sundorne Rd, Shrewsbury SY1 4RQ, UKGet full directions
Parking
Parking will be available on site.
Event day logistics
10:00 All races start
Race Instructions
Full race instructions will be emailed out to participants in the 7-10 days leading up to the event.
The organisers reserve the right to move the venue of the event to a different location.
Age Requirements
Entrants must be 17 and older to enter the marathon, half marathon, 10k and virtual run.
FAQs
What time does The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon start?
All races begin at 10:00.
When will I get more information about The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon?
Runners will be emailed full instructions approximately 7-10 days before the event.
Is there parking at The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon?
Yes, there will be parking at the event.
Reviews
4.6
8 reviews
