Run to the Castle Ultra
1 / 4
1 +
Run to the Castle Ultra
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£45 - £68
About
Take your pick from a 42-mile ultramarathon or marathon this August, with two stunning routes taking in some of Cardigan Bay's best scenery. Challenge yourself with the ultra, taking you from Aberdyfi to Harlech Castle, or go for a shorter distance with the marathon to Barmouth. Come along for the fantastic views and finisher's medal.
Ultra and Marathon
View details
Sat, 17 Aug 2024
View logistics
Aberdyfi, United Kingdom
View location
4.4(7 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with How Hard Can it be.
Where and when
Location
Aberdyfi, Aberdovey LL35 0NR, UK
Start times
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
Ultra: 8:45 amMarathon: 8:45 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Run to the Castle Ultra
Ultra
42mi
£65 - £68
Marathon
26.2mi
£45
Route information
This event based in Gwynedd, Wales, promises incredible scenery across two different distances, a marathon or 40-42 mile ultramarathon. Starting from the beautiful coastal village of Aberdyfi, on the northern side of the River Dyfi's estuary, the well-signed route will take runners and walkers across beaches, tracks, trails and pavements.
The ultramarathon will take runners up the coastal path from Aberdyfi along to Tywyn's incredible seafront, Fairbourne, Barmouth and finally to the town of Harlech, with its magnificent Grade I-listed medieval castle. You'll have 12 hours to complete the route, and there'll be 4 separate checkpoints located along the way.
The shorter marathon route will take runners from Aberdyfi to the seaside town of Barmouth in Cardigan Bay.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Timed, online results
- 4 well-stocked aid stations
- Well-marked course
- Bag drop
How to get there
Aberdyfi, Aberdovey LL35 0NR, UKGet full directions
By Train
The start line is located just 200 yards from Aberdfyi train station.
There is also a connecting train station in Harlech approx 200 yards from the finish.
Parking
There is a car park within the main village (LL35 0NR).
Event day logistics
07:45 Bag drop and registration opens
08:45 Ultra & Marathon start
Bag Drop
1 bag per runner will be transported from the start to the finish line to ensure runners have some dry kit for after the race.
Race Instructions
Full race instructions will be emailed out to participants in the 7-10 days leading up to the event.
The organisers reserve the right to move the venue of the event to a different location.
Cut-Off Time
There will be a cut-off time of 12 hours for the event.
Aid Stations
There will be 4 aid stations along the route which will be stocked with food and drinks.
Age Restrictions
Entrants must be 18 and older to enter the event.
Mandatory Kit
- Rucksack and bladder or bottle carrying 1L of water
- Emergency Food
- Fully charged phone
- Waterproof jacket
- Whistle
- Map
- Compass
- First Aid Kit
FAQs
Is there parking at the Run to the Castle Ultra?
There is a car park within the main village (LL35 0NR).
Is there a bag drop at the Run to the Castle Ultra?
1 bag per runner will be transported from the start to the finish line to ensure runners have some dry kit for after the race.
What time does the Run to the Castle Ultra start?
Both the Marathon and Ultra distances start at 08:45.
Reviews
4.4
7 reviews
Running in London Parks
£45 - £68