The Secret Gin Run
About
Celebrate World Gin Day with this fun gin-inspired running tour. Brighten up your weekend with loads of gin-related history, plenty of activities and a 10k route through London with a free gin and tonic at the finish line! Open to all abilities, this is the perfect run to take on with friends and enjoy the lively atmosphere.
10k
View details
Sat, 8 Jun 2024
View logistics
London, United Kingdom
View location
The event experience
Where and when
Location
City of London Distillery & Bar, 22-24 Bride Ln, London EC4Y 8DT, UK
Start times
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
10k: 2:30 pm
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Secret Gin Run
10k
10km
Route information
Join this fun 10k running tour, taking you through London's gin distilling history, and reward yourself with a free well-deserved drink at the finish line. This event starts and finishes at the City of London Distillery on Bride Lane.
Packed full of gin history, from the 18th-century Gin Craze to the spirit's renewed popularity in the 21st century, this tour includes fun games and activities along the way. Runners will be able to enjoy a gin and tonic after they finish, included in the ticket price.
What's included
- Guided tour
- Digital photos
- Finish-line G&T
- MAY CONTAIN GIN buff
- Info from the tour circulated afterwards
- You'll also get a MAY CONTAIN GIN vest to wear on your tour! (while stock lasts)
How to get there
City of London Distillery & Bar, 22-24 Bride Ln, London EC4Y 8DT, UKGet full directions
By Public Transport
The meeting point at City of London Distillery is conveniently located a short walk away from City Thameslink and Blackfriars stations.
The nearest tube stations are Blackfriars, served by the Circle and District lines, and St Pauls, located on the Central line.
Event day logistics
14:30 Tour starts
16:30 Approximate finish time
Pace
This tour is open to all levels of runner, with the guide doing their utmost to accommodate the pace of the gentlest runner in the group.
However, please be prepared to run the full distance as opposed to walking. For groups of over 10 runners, there will be a designated back-runner in place. There will also be two guides, so the run will break off into two groups based on pace - in both groups, nobody will get left behind!
FAQs
What do I get included in my ticket for the Secret Gin Run?
Included within your ticket is a full 10k guided tour of London's gin history, a complimentary gin and tonic when you finish and themed buff.
Do I have to be a good runner to participate in the Secret Gin Run?
This tour welcomes runners of all abilities, but participants should be able to run the full distance of 10k without walking.
Where will the Secret Gin Run start and finish?
The run will start and finish at the City of London Distillery on Bride Lane.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
£29