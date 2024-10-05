The Boss Hog and Whole Hog
1 / 10
7 +
The Boss Hog and Whole Hog
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£49 - £54
About
Get ready to get down and dirty with the this challenging, fun and most of all muddy obstacle course! Great for everyone who doesn't mind getting stuck in - come and tackle the Whole Hog of 30+ obstacles over 5 miles or the Boss Hog of 40+ obstacles over 7 miles. You'll be rewarded with a bespoke finisher's medal!
Boss Hog and Whole Hog
View details
Sun, 6 Oct 2024
View logistics
Woodbridge, United Kingdom
View location
4.7(19 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
📣
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Eight Point Two.
Where and when
Location
Wantisden Valley, Wantisden Hall, Woodbridge IP12 3PQ, UK
Start times
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
Boss Hog: 9:30 amWhole Hog: 9:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Boss Hog and Whole Hog
Boss Hog
7mi
£54
Whole Hog
5mi
£49
Route information
This unique event based in the Suffolk countryside offers a huge variety of obstacles and plenty of mud, so get ready to get stuck in. There are two distances to choose from - the Whole Hog, with 30+ obstacles spread over 5 miles, and the Boss Hog with 40+ obstacles over 7 miles. This is the perfect event to enter individually or in teams of up to 20 people!
You can expect tunnels, swings, monkey bars, muddy pits, walls, steep banks, cargo nets and slides as you make your way around the course. Wade through rivers, climb and crawl your way through mud to get to the finish line.
With a fantastic atmosphere and friendly marshal, you're bound to finish tired, wet and muddy but with a big smile on your face!
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Free tech T-shirts for all participants
- Chip-timed event
- 30+ obstacles for The Whole Hog and 40+ obstacles for The Boss Hog
- On site toilets, bag drop, changing facilities and caterers
- On site parking
- Marshalled course
- Refreshment stations
How to get there
Wantisden Valley, Wantisden Hall, Woodbridge IP12 3PQ, UKGet full directions
Parking
Parking will be in the main area of Wantisden Hall. Please navigate to Wantisden Hall and you will then pick up signs for the Whole Hog event once in the grounds.
By Car
Wantisden Hall is easily accessible from both the North and WEst via the A14 and A12.
Event day logistics
09:30 Wave 1 Start
10:30 Wave 2 Start
11:30 Wave 3 Start
12:30 Wave 4 Start
Please arrive in plenty of time so that you can get organised and registered before your starting wave.
There will be a race briefing at the registration area, after which competitors will make their way to the starting area.
In each of the waves, participants can race in either the Whole Hog (30+ obstacles/around 5 miles) or Boss Hog (40+ obstacles/around 7 miles) race.
Age Requirements
All competitors must be aged 16 or over to take part in both the Whole Hog and Boss Hog.
On Site Facilities
There will be toilet and changing facilities on site. Bag drop will be located in the event village. There won't be any showers so please be prepared to get dirty and bring a change of clothes.
Food and drink will be available to purchase on site.
Kit
The vast majority of this course is off road and therefore off road clothing and footwear is highly recommended.
Due to the nature of the obstacles, trainers would be the most suitable footwear (please do not wear spikes). Long sleeved tops and leggings are always a good idea to cover elbows and knees.
You will get muddy and wet, so please remember to bring a towel and a set of dry clothes.
Please note showers are not available so come prepared.
FAQs
What do I need to bring to the Boss Hog and Whole Hog?
Definitely bring a change of clothes! Showers aren't available and given that this isn't a road race, be warned, you'll most likely get muddy! Sensible footwear (but please no spikes), long sleeves tops and leggings are advised for the race.
Is there car parking available at the The Boss Hog and Whole Hog?
Yes, there is parking available in the main area of Wantisden Hall. The race is then signposted and walkable from there
Can anyone take part in the The Boss Hog and Whole Hog?
There is a minimum age of 16 years but no maximum. All levels of fitness welcome.
Reviews
4.7
19 reviews
Challenging course
Helpful volunteers
Well organized
Running in London Parks
£49 - £54