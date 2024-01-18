The Virtual Angry Run
1 / 9
6 +
The Virtual Angry Run
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
Event passed
Results & Photos
About
Take on this virtual run as part of the 7 Deadly Sins Series. No need to be a pro athlete to get involved, this event welcomes runners and walkers of all aged and abilities, who will be rewarded with a unique themed medal.
Run for Charity, 10k or 5k, Half Marathon, and 1 more
View details
Thu, 18 Jan 2024
View logistics
United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Every Mile Counts.
Where and when
Location
United Kingdom
Start times
Thursday, 18 Jan 2024
Run for Charity: TBC10k or 5k: 10:00 amHalf Marathon: 10:00 amMarathon: 10:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Virtual Angry Run
10k or 5k
10km
£24
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£26
Marathon
26.2mi
£29
Run for Charity
£10
Route information
Part of Ultra Running's 7 Deadly Sins series of races, this virtual event allows participants to choose the distance they want to run - 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon or ultra marathon.
If you're feeling up to it run for 7 days across the month and earn all 7 medals. The course is completely up to you so feel free to go wild.
Other available medals in the series are:
- The Slothful Run
- The Proud Run
- The Lusty Run
- The Gluttonous Run
- The Greedy Run
- The Envious Run
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
How to get there
United KingdomGet full directions
As this run is virtual, choose a location and route that suits you.
Event day logistics
Age Requirements
This event is open to runners and walkers of all ages but anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Confirm Your Run
Once you have completed your run, you will need to provide evidence to the event organiser in one of two ways:
- Join the Ultra Running Strava group
- Email Ultra Running your run proof, the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device
Medal
Once your run is verified, your medal will be posted to you.
FAQs
Are there age requirements for The Virtual Angry Run?
This event welcomes runners and walkers of all ages. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
How do I get my medal for The Virtual Angry Run?
Confirm your race results via Strava or email with the organiser, and your medal will be posted out to you.
How will I know that my entry for The Virtual Angry Run has been confirmed?
You will get a confirmation email from Let’s Do This once you have completed the booking process.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
Event passed
Results & Photos