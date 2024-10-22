The Virtual Creepy Crawl is part of Ultra Running's Halloween Series, where runners choose their desired distance from a 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon or ultra marathon. With this event happening virtually, you can race wherever and whenever you like!

Other available medals in the Halloween series are:

‘The Witches Whisk’

‘The Scary Scamper’

‘The Ghostly Gallop’

‘The Petrified Pootle’

‘The Spooky Sprint’

‘The Zombie Shuffle’

Each of the events has its own webpage – see Ultra Running's race calendar on their website for more details.

Complete all 7 to earn a full medal collection!