The Virtual Creepy Crawl
£10 - £39
About
Get in the Halloween spirit with this fun, flexible virtual event. Choose your desired distance, from a 5k all the way up to an ultra marathon, and complete your run at a time and place of your choosing. Earn your finisher's medal, or run all 7 events in the series to claim a full collection.
Charity Option, UK Entry and Overseas Entry
Wed, 23 Oct 2024
United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
United Kingdom
Start times
Wednesday, 23 Oct 2024
Charity Option: 10:00 amUK Entry: 10:00 amOverseas Entry: 10:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Virtual Creepy Crawl
Charity Option
5km
£10
UK Entry
5km
£25
Overseas Entry
5km
£39
Route information
The Virtual Creepy Crawl is part of Ultra Running's Halloween Series, where runners choose their desired distance from a 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon or ultra marathon. With this event happening virtually, you can race wherever and whenever you like!
Other available medals in the Halloween series are:
- ‘The Witches Whisk’
- ‘The Scary Scamper’
- ‘The Ghostly Gallop’
- ‘The Petrified Pootle’
- ‘The Spooky Sprint’
- ‘The Zombie Shuffle’
Each of the events has its own webpage – see Ultra Running's race calendar on their website for more details.
Complete all 7 to earn a full medal collection!
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
How to get there
United Kingdom
This event is virtual, and can be run anywhere in the world at a time to suit yourself, but preferably completed on the above days.
Event day logistics
Confirm Your Run
Once you have completed your run, you will need to provide evidence to the event organiser in one of two ways:
- Join the Ultra Running Strava group
- Email Ultra Running your run proof, the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device.
Medal
Once your run is verified, your medal will be posted to you.
FAQs
Do I have to compete in all 7 days to take part in The Creepy Crawl?
Not at all! You can choose the days and distances you want to take part in from 1 day to all 7. There will be a different bespoke medal for each day.
How can I verify my run for The Virtual Creepy Crawl?
Either join the Ultra Running Strava group, or email Ultra Running your run proof (the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device).
Are there age requirements for The Creepy Crawl?
This event welcomes runners and walkers of all ages. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
£10 - £39