The Virtual Ghostly Gallop

The Ghostly Gallop is part of Ultra Running's virtual Halloween Series, where you can choose the distance you want to run, picking a 5k, 10k, Half, Marathon or Ultra to earn your finisher's medal. As the event is virtual, run wherever and whenever you like.

Other available medals in the Halloween series are:

‘The Witches Whisk’

‘The Scary Scamper’

‘The Creepy Crawl’

‘The Petrified Pootle’

‘The Spooky Sprint’

‘The Zombie Shuffle’

Each of the events has it’s own webpage – see our race calendar. Complete all 7 to earn your full medal collection!