The Virtual Ghostly Gallop

Heart
About
Take on this spooky Virtual Halloween run to earn your finisher's medal and get moving this October. Wear fancy dress to turn peoples heads or just get into your groove this spooky season. Run a minimum of 5k from anywhere in the world and choose when you would like to run.
Charity Option, UK Entry and Overseas Entry
Thu, 24 Oct 2024
United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
United Kingdom
Thursday, 24 Oct 2024
Charity Option: 10:00 amUK Entry: 10:00 amOverseas Entry: 10:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Virtual Ghostly Gallop
Charity Option
Distance
5km
£10
UK Entry
Distance
5km
£25
Overseas Entry
Distance
5km
£39
Route information
The Ghostly Gallop is part of Ultra Running's virtual Halloween Series, where you can choose the distance you want to run, picking a 5k, 10k, Half, Marathon or Ultra to earn your finisher's medal. As the event is virtual, run wherever and whenever you like.
Other available medals in the Halloween series are:
  • ‘The Witches Whisk’
  • ‘The Scary Scamper’
  • ‘The Creepy Crawl’
  • ‘The Petrified Pootle’
  • ‘The Spooky Sprint’
  • ‘The Zombie Shuffle’
Each of the events has it’s own webpage – see our race calendar. Complete all 7 to earn your full medal collection!
What's included
  • Finisher's Medal
Train
How to get there
United Kingdom
Run this event virtually from anywhere in the world at a time to suit yourself, but preferably completed on the above days, although entries will have date flexibility to suit themselves.
Event day logistics
Confirm Your Run
Once you have completed your run, you will need to provide evidence to the event organiser in one of two ways:
- Join the Ultra Running Strava group
- Email Ultra Running your run proof, the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device.
Medal
Once your run is verified, your medal will be posted to you.
Every Mile Counts
FAQs
Do I have to compete in all 7 days to take part in The Ghostly Gallop?
Not at all! You can choose the days and distances you want to take part in from 1 day to all 7. There will be a different bespoke medal for each day.
Are there age requirements for The Ghostly Gallop?
This virtual event welcomes runners and walkers of all ages. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Do I have to wear a costume to compete in The Ghostly Gallop?
No, not at all! Come in whatever you feel comfortable in.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
