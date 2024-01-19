The Virtual Gluttonous Run

The Virtual Gluttonous Run
About
Show gluttony who's boss with a virtual 5k, 10k, Half Marathon or Marathon. The Gluttonous Run is perfect for every level or runner no matter age or ability. Earn your unique finisher's medal, and complete all 7 day challenges to earn a full set.
Run for Charity, 10k or 5k, Half Marathon, and 1 more
Fri, 19 Jan 2024
United Kingdom
4
(2 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
United Kingdom
Start times
Friday, 19 Jan 2024
Run for Charity: TBC10k or 5k: 10:00 amHalf Marathon: 10:00 amMarathon: 10:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Virtual Gluttonous Run
10k or 5k
Distance
10km
£24
Half Marathon
Distance
13.1mi
£26
Marathon
Distance
26.2mi
£29
Run for Charity
Distance
26.2mi
£10
Route information
Take on this Deadly Sins-inspired virtual run, running as little or as much as you want, from a 5k to a marathon. As this event is virtual, you can run it anywhere you choose and are free to set your own pace - run, walk or jog!
Finishers will get a unique themed finisher's medal, and can complete all 7 events in the series to earn a full collection.
Other 7 Deadly Sins Race Days:
  • ‘The Slothful Run’
  • ‘The Lusty Run’
  • ‘The Angry Run’
  • ‘The Gluttonous Run’
  • ‘The Greedy Run’
  • ‘The Envious Run’
What's included
  • Finisher's Medal
Train
How to get there
United Kingdom
As this run is virtual, choose a location and route that suits you.
Event day logistics
Age Requirements
This event is open to runners and walkers of all ages but anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Confirm Your Run
Once you have completed your run, you will need to provide evidence to the event organiser in one of two ways:
  • Join the Ultra Running Strava group
  • Email Ultra Running your run proof, the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device
Medal
Once your run is verified, your medal will be posted to you.
Every Mile Counts
FAQs
Are there age requirements for The Virtual Gluttonous Run?
This event welcomes runners and walkers of all ages. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
How will I get a medal for The Virtual Gluttonous Run?
Confirm your race results via Strava or through emailing the organiser, after which your medal will be sent to you.
How will I know that my entry for The Gluttonous Run has been confirmed?
You will get a confirmation email from Let’s Do This once you have completed the booking process.
Reviews
4.0
2 reviews
