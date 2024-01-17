The Virtual Lusty Run
Event passed
Results & Photos
About
Fall in love with running all over again with The Virtual Lusty Run. Whether you'll lust over a 5k, 10k, Half Marathon or Marathon, this event has got you covered. No need to be a pro athlete to get involved, this event welcomes runners and walkers of all ages and abilities.
Run for Charity, UK Entry and International Entry
Wed, 17 Jan 2024
United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Start times
Wednesday, 17 Jan 2024
Run for Charity: TBCUK Entry: TBCInternational Entry: TBC
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Virtual Lusty Run
Run for Charity
£10
UK Entry
£25
International Entry
£39.99
Route information
Part of Ultra Running's Seven Deadly Sins series of races, this virtual event allows participants to choose the distance they want to run - 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon or ultra marathon.
If you're feeling up to it run for 7 days across the month and earn all 7 medals. The course is completely up to you so feel free to go wild.
Other available medals in the Halloween series are:
- The Slothful Run
- The Proud Run
- The Angry Run
- The Gluttonous Run
- The Greedy Run
- The Envious Run
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
How to get there
United Kingdom
Race anywhere in the world at a time to suit yourself, but preferably completed on the above days.
Event day logistics
Age Requirements
This event is open to runners and walkers of all ages but anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Confirm Your Run
Once you have completed your run, you will need to provide evidence to the event organiser in one of two ways:
- Join the Ultra Running Strava group
- Email Ultra Running your run proof, the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device.
Medal
Once your run is verified, your medal will be posted to you.
FAQs
Are there age requirements for The Virtual Lusty Run?
This event welcomes runners and walkers of all ages. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Will there be somewhere to park at The Lusty Run?
Yes, there is free parking available at Pengethley Manor.
How will I know that my entry for The Virtual Lusty Run has been confirmed?
You will get a confirmation email from Let’s Do This once you have completed the booking process.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
