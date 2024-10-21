The Virtual Scary Scamper 2024
£10 - £39.99
About
Get involved in The Virtual Scary Scamper 5k, 10k, Half Marathon or Marathon this Halloween, and don't forget to wear your best frightening costume! Whether you run or walk and no matter how far you race, this event allows all abilities to enjoy running at their own time.
Race for Charity, UK Entry and Overseas Entry
Tue, 22 Oct 2024
United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
United Kingdom
Start times
Tuesday, 22 Oct 2024
Race for Charity: 10:00 amUK Entry: 10:00 amOverseas Entry: 10:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Virtual Scary Scamper 2024
Race for Charity
5km
£10
UK Entry
5km
£25
Overseas Entry
5km
£39.99
Route information
Part of Ultra Running's Halloween series of races, this virtual event allows participants to choose the distance they want to run - 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon or ultra marathon.
If you're feeling up to it run for 7 days across the month and earn all 7 medals. The course is completely up to you so feel free to go wild.
Other available medals in the Halloween series are:
- ‘The Witches Whisk’
- ‘The Creepy Crawl’
- ‘The Ghostly Gallop’
- ‘The Petrified Pootle’
- ‘The Spooky Sprint’
- ‘The Zombie Shuffle’
Join Ultra Running's STRAVA Club and run for free, however only paid entries receive a medal.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
How to get there
United Kingdom
Race anywhere in the world at a time to suit yourself, but preferably completed on the above days, although we will give all entries date flexibility to suit themselves.
Event day logistics
Confirm Your Run
Once you have completed your run, you will need to provide evidence to the event organiser in one of two ways:
- Join the Ultra Running Strava group
- Email Ultra Running your run proof, the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device.
Medal
Once your run is verified, your medal will be posted to you.
FAQs
Do I have to compete in all 7 days of The Scary Scamper?
Not at all! You can choose the days and distances you want to take part in from 1 day to all 7. There will be a different bespoke medal for each day.
When does the The Virtual Scary Scamper start?
Run from anywhere in the world at a time to suit yourself, but preferably completed on the above days, although we will give all entries date flexibility to suit themselves.
Are there age requirements for The Scary Scamper?
This event welcomes runners and walkers of all ages. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Reviews
£10 - £39.99