The Virtual Scary Scamper 2024

Part of Ultra Running's Halloween series of races, this virtual event allows participants to choose the distance they want to run - 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon or ultra marathon.

If you're feeling up to it run for 7 days across the month and earn all 7 medals. The course is completely up to you so feel free to go wild.

Other available medals in the Halloween series are:

‘The Witches Whisk’

‘The Creepy Crawl’

‘The Ghostly Gallop’

‘The Petrified Pootle’

‘The Spooky Sprint’

‘The Zombie Shuffle’

Join Ultra Running's STRAVA Club and run for free, however only paid entries receive a medal.