The Virtual Spooky Sprint
£10 - £39
About
Don your fancy dress and take on this virtual, Halloween-themed run to close out your October. Run wherever and whenever you like, whether that's inside or out, with friends or solo. Each finisher will receive a unique finisher's medal.
UK Entry, Overseas Entry and Charity Option
Sat, 26 Oct 2024
United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
United Kingdom
Start times
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
UK Entry: 10:00 amOverseas Entry: 10:00 amCharity Option: 10:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Virtual Spooky Sprint
UK Entry
5km
£25
Overseas Entry
5km
£39
Charity Option
5km
£10
Route information
Complete a minimum of 5k over the month of October for this spooky festive treat. If you're feeling up to it run for 7 days across the month and earn all 7 medals. The course is completely up to you so feel free to go wild.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
How to get there
United Kingdom
Race wherever you would like.
Event day logistics
Confirm Your Run
Once you have completed your run, you will need to provide evidence to the event organiser in one of two ways:
- Join the Ultra Running Strava group
- Email Ultra Running your run proof, the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device.
Medal
Once your run is verified, your medal will be posted to you.
FAQs
Do I have to compete in all 7 days to take part in The Virtual Spooky Sprint?
Not at all! You can choose the days and distances you want to take part in from 1 day to all 7. There will be a different bespoke medal for each day.
How can I verify my run for The Virtual Spooky Sprint?
Either join the Ultra Running Strava group, or email Ultra Running your run proof (the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device).
Are there age requirements for The Virtual Spooky Sprint?
This event welcomes runners and walkers of all ages. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Reviews
£10 - £39