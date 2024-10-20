The Virtual Witches Whisk 2024

Part of Ultra Running's Halloween series, this virtual run takes place on the 21st October and can be run anywhere you want. The course is completely up to you so feel free to go wild!

Choose to run as little as 5k or 10k, or challenge yourself by taking on a half marathon, marathon or ultra marathon and claim your unique themed medal.

Run all 7 virtual events in the series to claim your full medal collection. Alternatively, join Ultra Running's Strava club and run for free (please note that you won't receive a medal).

Other available medals in the Halloween series are: