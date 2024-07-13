Tittesworth Water 10k, 22k & 50k 2024
Tittesworth Water 10k, 22k & 50k 2024
£33 - £82
Run alongside the beautiful Staffordshire reservoir in the Tittesworth Water 10k, 22k and 50k. This excellent location will provide some excellent views the whole way around the course. Come to cool off next to the reservoir and earn your bespoke finisher's medal.
50k Ultra, 50k Ultra + £12 Event T-Shirt, 50k group of 6 Booking
Sun, 14 Jul 2024
Meerbrook, Leek, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Tittesworth Water - Waterview Restaurant, Tittesworth Water Visitor Centre, Meerbrook, Leek ST13 8SW, UK
Start times
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
50k Ultra: 7:00 am50k Ultra + £12 Event T-Shirt: 7:00 am50k group of 6 Booking : 7:00 am22k: 9:00 am22k + £12 Event T-Shirt: 9:00 am10k & 22k Group of 6 Booking: 9:00 am10k: 9:30 am10k + £12 Event T-Shirt: 9:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Tittesworth Water 10k, 22k & 50k 2024
10k
10km
£33
22k
22km
£40
50k Ultra
50km
£70
10k + £12 Event T-Shirt
10km
£45
Route information
Terrain: Trails Elevation: Hilly
All three routes start at the beautiful Tittesworth Reservoir.
To begin, runners will ascend Hen Cloud, catching stunning views of the reservoir and the surrounding countryside. After summiting, the 10k runners will descend back to the reservoir, whereas the 22k and 50k runners continue out across The Roaches and beyond.
What's included
- Unique Finisher's Medal
- Refreshment stations
- Chip-timing
- Fully marked and marshalled
- Post-run goodies
- Free race photography
How to get there
Tittesworth Water - Waterview Restaurant, Tittesworth Water Visitor Centre, Meerbrook, Leek ST13 8SW, UKGet full directions
Parking
There will be a pay and display car park on-site.
Event day logistics
07:00 50k Ultra starts
09:00 22k starts
09:30 10k starts
*More information about race day specifics will be sent out to those registered.
Race Packs
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Age Requirements
The 10k event is open to runners aged 15 and over, the 22k is open to runners 17 and older, and the 50k Ultra is open to runners 20 and over.
Cupless Event
This will be a cupless event, meaning there will be no bottled water provided on the course. There will be jugs of water at the aid stations, where you can refill your cups.
Bag Drop
There will be a secure area where bags can be left, though it is recommended that you bring as little baggage as possible. Your bag tag is attached to your race number which you can tear off and attach to your bag.
Refreshments
There will be multiple aid stations throughout the course and at the finish where post-race goodies will be waiting for finishers.
Headphones
It is not recommended that you wear headphones during the race so you stay alert to what is going on around you and hear the encouragement from marshals and spectators. There will also be pedestrians on the paths you'll be running who you'll need to be aware of.
Race Results
Your race timings will be published on RunThrough results page after the race.
FAQs
Where will our race photos be for the RunThrough Tittesworth Water 10k, 22k & 50k?
Photos will be uploaded to the photo page on the RunThrough website shortly after the race.
Where can I find my results from the RunThrough Tittesworth Water 10k, 22k & 50k event?
Race results will be published on the RunThrough results page after the race.
Reviews
£33 - £82