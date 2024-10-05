Torbay Triathlon Autumn

If you're looking for the perfect first-time triathlon event, this is the one for you. With a newly refurbished 25m pool, a super smooth bike ride on the Velopark tarmac, and a beautiful parkland run, this event is sure to get you hooked on the incredible buzz of finishing a three-sport event.

The route is totally traffic-free, so competitors can focus solely on performing their best, all in the beautiful setting of the internationally recognised English Riviera Geopark, the only classified urban Geopark in the world.

Depending on your category and race, after the ride around the Velopark, you will finish the race with a one or two-lap run on the fast and flat parkland course.

This event welcomes triathletes of all ages and abilities over 5 years of age and is the perfect opportunity to get a taste of triathlons. The Torbay Triathlons are Award Winning events: winner of the National Children’s Event of the Year 2023 & the South West Region Small Event of the Year 2023. Our Spring Triathlons are also qualifying events for the British Triathlon South West Junior Race Series.