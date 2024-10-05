Torbay Triathlon Autumn
Torbay Triathlon Autumn
£21 - £45
About
Challenge yourself by taking part in this incredible triathlon festival, with races and events for all ages and experience levels. Offering a flat, traffic-free course and pool swim, this is the perfect opportunity to try something new or improve on your PB.
TriStart (Age 8), Tristar 3 (13-14 yrs), Novice (15+ yrs), and 6 more
Sun, 6 Oct 2024
Paignton, United Kingdom
4.8(15 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Torbay Velopark, Torbay Velopark, Penwill Way, Paignton TQ4 5JR, UK
Start times
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
TriStart (Age 8): 9:20 amTristar 3 (13-14 yrs): 9:30 amNovice (15+ yrs): 9:40 amTristar 2 (11-12 yrs): 10:00 amNovice Kids (11-14 yrs): 10:00 amTristar 1 (9-10 yrs): 10:50 amNovice Kids (9-10 yrs): 11:15 amMini Tri (5-7 yrs): 11:45 amSprint Triathlon: 1:30 pm
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Torbay Triathlon Autumn
Sprint Triathlon
0.4km
15km
5km
£45
TriStart (Age 8)
0.05km
1.5km
0.65km
£21
Tristar 1 (9-10 yrs)
0.15km
3km
1.3km
£24
Novice Kids (9-10 yrs)
0.05km
1.5km
0.65km
£22
Route information
If you're looking for the perfect first-time triathlon event, this is the one for you. With a newly refurbished 25m pool, a super smooth bike ride on the Velopark tarmac, and a beautiful parkland run, this event is sure to get you hooked on the incredible buzz of finishing a three-sport event.
The route is totally traffic-free, so competitors can focus solely on performing their best, all in the beautiful setting of the internationally recognised English Riviera Geopark, the only classified urban Geopark in the world.
Depending on your category and race, after the ride around the Velopark, you will finish the race with a one or two-lap run on the fast and flat parkland course.
This event welcomes triathletes of all ages and abilities over 5 years of age and is the perfect opportunity to get a taste of triathlons. The Torbay Triathlons are Award Winning events: winner of the National Children’s Event of the Year 2023 & the South West Region Small Event of the Year 2023. Our Spring Triathlons are also qualifying events for the British Triathlon South West Junior Race Series.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Professional chip timing
- Finishers medals for all + podium medals
- Silicone swim hats free on request (see Sustainability)
- Personalised race number (entries 2 weeks before the race)
- Secure transition
- Numbered racking
- Professional First Aid
- Toilets
- Public liability insurance
- British Triathlon permit
- Traffic Free course
How to get there
Torbay Velopark, Torbay Velopark, Penwill Way, Paignton TQ4 5JR, UKGet full directions
Parking
There is parking at the Leisure Centre Car Park but there is a fee. See here for more information.
There is also some free parking available a few hundred metres from the Leisure Centre.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:30 Tristar 3 starts
09:40 Go Tri / Novice (15+)
10:00 Tristar 2 starts
10:50 Tristar 1 starts
11:20 Tristar Start & Novice 9-10 starts
11:40 Mini Tri starts
13:30 Sprint starts
Age Requirements
Entrants must be the following ages to enter each event:
- Sprint Triathlon - 15 and older
- Go Tri - 15 and older
- TriStar 1 - between 9 & 10
- TriStar 2 - between 11 & 12
- TriStar 3 - between 13 & 14
- Novice Kids (11-14) - between 11 & 14
- Novice Kids (9-10) - between 9 & 10
- TriStar Start - 8 years old
- Mini Tri - between 5 & 7
Kit List
It is recommended you bring the following items to the event:
- Swimming costume
- Goggles (optional but most people like to have them)
- Road-worthy bike
- Helmet
- Pair of trainers
FAQs
Can I listen to music during the Torbay Triathlon?
For your safety, music players and headphones are not permitted at this event.
Where can I find results for the Torbay Triathlon – Autumn?
Results will be posted on https://sportivaevents.co.uk/results/ immediately after the event.
What happens if the weather is bad for the Torbay Triathlon?
The organiser reserves the right to change, shorten or even cancel the race in the event of extreme weather. However, they will do all they can to accommodate the event and so far have never cancelled a triathlon or duathlon despite some challenging conditions.
Reviews
4.8
15 reviews
Family friendly
Good for beginners
Well organized
£21 - £45