Torbay Triathlon Mixed Team Relay

This Olympic-format mixed relay triathlon takes place at Torbay Velopark, Devon's only outdoor closed-road circuit, which makes it perfect for those looking to achieve a PB. All competitors complete a full mini-triathlon of a 300m swim, 6k bike leg and 2k run.

Each team needs four competitors, with a minimum of two female members. All-male or 75% male teams can enter and will have results posted for them, but they will not be able to qualify for any of the category prizes. Each team member enters individually with their team name.

The event kicks off with a 300m swim in Clennon Valley Leisure Centre's 25m pool. The race will start in two waves for slower swimmers followed by a snake start for the remainder of the field. This allows for an enjoyable racing experience, as the field will remain quite close together for the duration of the event. 12 lengths of the pool need to be completed.

Competitors will then head into a 6k bike leg of four laps on the smooth tarmac of the Velopark circuit. The loop is extremely flat and is exactly 1.5k in length.

The race will finish with a 2k run through parkland on a course that is well-marked and signposted. After completing the run, competitors return to the pool to handover to the next team member.