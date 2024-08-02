New for 2024, The Tour de Dart is Sportiva's first ever bike packing event.

Day 1: You start in Dartmouth & follow bridleways, byways lanes all the way up the West side of the river Dart & on to our campsite on Dartmoor. At Hexworthy you camp in an idyllic spot by the river. And you’ll find a bar, our event caterers & a live band in the evening at the ‘Cow Shed’

Day 2: You return to Dartmouth on the East side of the river.

All riders will be supplied with a GPX tracker. You can share the link & map with your friends & family so they can ‘dot watch’ your progress.

The default option is to do this ride as pure bike packing where you carry your tent and all gear. Or for an additional charge you can put a bag in our van in Dartmouth (with your tent & other kit) and it will be ready for you when you reach Hexworthy. The following day we’ll take the bag back to Dartmouth.

One way version

Or you can do a one day ride all the way to Hexworthy & skip the ride back on Sunday. This is for supported riders only as we are not offering return transport to Dartmouth