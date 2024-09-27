Town to Tower 10k
1 / 3
Town to Tower 10k
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£18.50
About
Take on this uphill 10k from Ruthin to the top of Moel Famau and get a feel for why Ruthin has been recognised as one of the best places to live in the UK! The challenging route will reward runners (or walkers) with fantastic views of the Clwydian Hills.
10k
View details
Sat, 28 Sept 2024
View logistics
Ruthin, United Kingdom
View location
4.7(11 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with OutFit.
Where and when
Location
Ruthin Craft Centre, Lôn Parcwr, Ruthin LL15 1BB, UK
Start times
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
10k: 10:45 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Town to Tower 10k
10k
10km
£18.50
Route information
Starting from Ruthin Craft Centre, you will head out on an uphill climb through the beautiful Clwydian Hills to its highest point - Moel Famau. The route provides a varied and challenging way up tot he Jubilee Tower and a unique finish line, at over 550m above sea level.
Runners of all ability are welcome to take part, whether you walk the whole thing or race to the top.
After finishing, you can take a short walk to Bwlch Penbarras, where you will find your finisher medal and transport back to Ruthin.
What's included
- Finisher medal
- Breathtaking route
- Transport back to Ruthin (additional cost)
How to get there
Ruthin Craft Centre, Lôn Parcwr, Ruthin LL15 1BB, UKGet full directions
Parking
There will be parking available in Ruthin near the craft centre
Bus To Ruthin
There is the option of a bus ticket which will take you back to Ruthin after you have finished the race. Please purchase this at checkout (£10).
Event day logistics
09:45 - 10:30 Registration at Ruthin Craft Centre
10:35 Race briefing
10:45 Race starts
12:15 Bwlch Penbarras cut-off time
Age Requirements
All runners must be aged 15 or older on the day of the event.
FAQs
Do I have to run the whole race at the Town to Tower 10k?
No! This is a challenging route, take it on at your own pace.
Reviews
4.7
11 reviews
Running in London Parks
£18.50