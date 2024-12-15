Virtual 9 Ladies Dancing Run
£10 - £39
About
Deck yourself out in festive costumes for this virtual event, part of the 12-day Christmas runs series. With a selection of distances suitable for all running levels and bespoke medals for finishers, this is the perfect way to get some exercise in during the festive season!
UK Entry, International Entry and Charity Option
View details
Sun, 15 Dec 2024
View logistics
United Kingdom
View location
Where and when
Location
United Kingdom
Start times
Sunday, 15 Dec 2024
UK Entry: 10:00 amInternational Entry: 10:00 amCharity Option: 10:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Virtual 9 Ladies Dancing Run
UK Entry
5km
£25
International Entry
5km
£39
Charity Option
5km
£10
Route information
Part of the Christmas series, the 9 Ladies Dancing Run is available virtually. This event has its own unique medal up for grabs - complete all 12 days of running to achieve the full set!
This race can be run anywhere, with runners choosing their own course. You can select the distance you want to run, ranging from a 5k to a marathon.
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
How to get there
United KingdomGet full directions
As this event is virtual, runners can race wherever they like, choosing their own start points, finishes and routes.
Event day logistics
Confirm Your Run
Once you have completed your run, you will need to provide evidence to the event organiser in one of two ways:
- Join the Ultra Running Strava group
- Email Ultra Running with your run proof - the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device
Medal
Once your run is verified, your medal will be posted to you!
FAQs
How can I verify my run for the 9 Ladies Dancing Run?
Either join the Ultra Running Strava group, or email Ultra Running your run proof (the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device).
Are there any age restrictions for the 9 Ladies Dancing Run?
This event welcomes runners and walkers of all ages. However, participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
How will I know that my entry for the 9 Ladies Dancing Run is confirmed?
You will get a confirmation email from once you have completed the booking process.
Reviews
£10 - £39