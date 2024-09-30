Virtual How Far Can You Go?

Challenge yourself by seeing how far you can run in a month, pitting yourself against other runners and teams. Race anywhere you choose - on trails, footpaths or even on the treadmill. Set yourself a target and go for it.

As this event is virtual, you can run or walk wherever you like, whenever you want, and as many times as you like within the month of October from 00:01 on the 1st to midnight on the 31st. To be eligible, you must be able to run at least 30 miles in the month (or at least 1 mile a day), and submit your results before midday on 1st November.

You can include your mileage run during any other event you take part in during October – giving you your total accumalative monthly distance. You need to email the organiser your total distance on November 1st to be added to the results which will be posted online once all have been verified.

Run Solo

Test your limits or take it easy! The distance you choose to run/walk is up to you.

If you meet the minimum requirement of 30 miles during October, you are guaranteed a fantastic bespoke medal. There is also a champion's trophy available for the top male and female distances achieved.

Crack the 500-mile barrier to earn the gold medal. But don’t worry if you can’t as the silver medal is the same size!

Run as a Team

Are you part of a running club? Or have friends, family or work colleagues looking to take part? Whatever your goal – a competitive time, team-building, or just having some fun with friends - this event is perfect for you.