Virtual St Andrew's Day Run 2024
1 / 2
Virtual St Andrew's Day Run 2024
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£10 - £85
About
Join from all over the world in this virtual event celebrating St Andrew. Choose your distance, location, and time of day with this super flexible race. Everyone who gets involved will receive a bespoke Patron Saint Andrew Medal in the Post.
Single Day Entry, All 4 Days and Charity Option
View details
Sat, 30 Nov 2024
View logistics
United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Every Mile Counts.
Where and when
Location
United Kingdom
Start times
Saturday, 30 Nov 2024
Single Day Entry: TBCAll 4 Days: TBCCharity Option: TBC
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Virtual St Andrew's Day Run 2024
Single Day Entry
5km
£25
All 4 Days
5km
£85
Charity Option
5km
£10
Route information
Take on the fourth instalment of this challenge, and prove that you have holy speed. The Patron Saint challenge allows runners and walkers to achieve their potential. All abilities are welcome to this challenge, and will receive a unique medal in the post - no matter finish time or race length (over 5k).
What's included
- Unique Finisher's Medal
- Commemorative Bib
How to get there
United KingdomGet full directions
Take place from anywhere in the world!
Event day logistics
30th November Race can be completed anytime this day
Charity Runs
Those running for Charity make the commitment that they will raise at minimum of twice the entry fee value for the charity. In addition the money needs to be raised at least four weeks before the event date. Our nominated charity The PAM Foundation.
Confirming your run
- You can email Ultra Running your run proof, minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device
- Join the Ultra Running Strava group (preferred option)
- Upload direct to the Ultra Running Facebook page
Receiving your Medal
Once you have confirmed your distance with Ultra Running, your medal will be sent out to you in the post. For multi-day bookings your medals will be posted out once the final run has been completed.
Postal Charges
For international posting you will need to pay an additional £4.50 per destination.
Patron Saint Series
Check out the event pages for: St David's Day, St George's Day, and St Patrick's Day.
FAQs
When will I receive my medal for the St Geroge's Day Virtual?
Once your run is confirmed by Ultra Running, your medal will be posted out to you.
What is the preferred method of verifying my run for the St Andrew's Day Virtual?
Joining the Ultra Running Strava group, and registering your run is preferred.
When can I complete my St Andrew's Day Virtual run?
You can complete your run anywhere and anytime on race day.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
£10 - £85